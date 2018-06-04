Everything you need to know about the Springfield Marathon

RUNNER Anthony Schwartz is gearing up for next weekend's inaugural McGrath Greater Springfield Marathon.

While he said he wasn't the fastest this will be his sixth marathon and the first of four he will compete in this year.

"I travel a lot of work, this keeps me fit,” he said of running.

"I wanted to be a role model for the kids. They will be doing the seven kilometre run.”

The Springfield Lakes man will compete in the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast marathons later this year.

He ran his first marathon in 2016.

"I was in a world of pain,” he said.

"I had blisters.”

He told his wife he never wanted to do another one, but within a week had signed up for his second.

Anthony Schwarz is running the Springfield Marathon on June 10. Rob Williams

Mr Schwartz ran two marathons in 2016 and three last year.

It all started when he ran a half marathon in April 2016.

"I did it with minimal training. It was the furthest I'd ever run.”

Then when he ran his first full marathon not long after, he hit a wall at 30km.

He pushed through by doing some walking, but ended up getting the marathon bug.

"I enjoy the solitude. I'm more clear headed and more productive at work after a run.

"It doesn't cost anything and you are out in the fresh air and sunshine.”

He trains three to four times a week doing 10 to 30km around Springfield doing some hills and sprinting.

His personal best is three hours 37 minutes and his goal is a three hour 30 minute run this year.

You can walk too...

The Springfield Marathon will be held on Sunday June 10 and there's seven events on the day - from a one kilometre family run or walk to the full 42km marathon.

Quest Springfield Central business development manager Paula Fryga said she would be pounding the pavement in the 7km walk.

There's about eight from Quest taking part in the walk as a team.

"The finish line is right at Quest. It will be a big day,” she said.

Organiser Maria Becis said the Springfield Marathon was on track to hit 1000 participants.

"We only aimed for 1000, so we're quite happy,” she said.

"It's one of three marathons we organise, a first for Ipswich,” she said.

About the marathon:

The Marathon, will be IAAF-AIMS certified and used by many runners as a lead up to the Gold Coast marathon.

All adult events start at the very top of Springfield Central Blvd with spectacular pre-dawn views of Spring Mountain and the D'Aguilar Ranges.

At the half way mark runners make their way down Wellness Way to complete the second half of the event along the wide and tree-lined Sinnathamby Blvd.

Drink stations are located every 2km.

The marathon starts at 6.20am with a course briefing and welcome, running starts at 6.30am.

The child friendly 1km run or walk starts at 9am. All events are expected to finish at 1pm.

During the day River 94.9 will be broadcasting live and the Salvation Army will be raising money for the Red Shield Appeal.

Springfield Central State School will be cooking a barbecue and coffee vans will be operating along with stalls, across from Quest.

Traffic closures:

From 4.30am Springfield Central Blvd will be closed to traffic until 10am.

Wellness Way and one side of Health Care Drive will also be closed to traffic during the event which concludes at 1pm.