Everything you need to know about the Boonah Show

THE Boonah Show will embrace the next generation of exhibitors this year, with almost 1000 students to learn the art of preparing an entry for the event.
Show secretary Beth Hern said that as part of this year's theme, Showcasing Our Youth, school students would be given a tour through each of the sections for presentations on how to get involved and show off their talents.
"It has been 15 years since the junior committee was formed at the high school, so we thought this year was a good time to make youth the theme," Mrs Hern said.
"In keeping with this theme, we've invited all our past junior presidents back."
With former junior show presidents now living as far away as the NT and country NSW, getting them back for the old local show will be a big job, but hopefully it will be something they are willing to embrace.
Mrs Hern said at 119 years old, the Boonah Show was still going strong.
"We get a tremendous response and I think the show continues to be in a good place in terms of support from the community, the committee and the involvement of local business," she said.
Held on June 2-3, the Boonah Show features a packed program of entertainment for all ages.
Judging gets under way on Thursday, June 1, with gates opening the following day.
The trotting program is a highlight on Friday evening, topped off with the fireworks at 8pm.
The dog show is also a major drawcard on Friday's program, as is Boonah's strong prime cattle category, which is followed by am auction from noon.
Saturday's program features some old favourites stud and dairy cattle judging, chainsaw races and wood chopping during the morning.
Later in the evening show-goers can enjoy the grand parade, followed by a packed evening program and fireworks to finish off the show at 8pm.
FRIDAY PROGRAM, JUNE 2
From 7am
Prime Cattle Judging: CattleYards
From 9am
CCC Dog Show: Main Ring
From 9am
All Pavilions OPEN
From noon
Prime Cattle Auction: Cattle Yards
4pm
Trotting Program: Main Arena
5pm
Sheep Dog Trials: Main Arena
5-9pm
Young Farmers' Challenge organised by Junior Show Committee
5.30pm.
Cattleman's Dinner and Dining Hall Presentation of Trophies
"Who Wants to be an Auctioneer"
8pm
Fireworks: Main Arena
SATURDAY PROGRAM
8am
All Pavilions Open
From 8am
Horse Judging: Main Ring (7 Rings Operating)
From 8am
Stud & Dairy Cattle Judging: Cattle Yards
Goat Judging: Beside Guide Hut
From 9 am
Chain Saw Races: Rodeo Arena
From 9am
Woodchopping: Melbourne Street entrance
From 9am
Poultry Judging: Poultry Pavilion
Caged Birds Judging Caged Birds: Caged Bird Pavilion
Pigeons Judging: Poultry Pavilion
From 10am
Sheep Dog Trials: Rodeo Arena
1.45pm
Official Opening: Main Ring
2pm
Grand Parade: Main Ring
5pm
Night Show commences: Main Ring
8pm
Fireworks: Main Ring
Plus
MONSTER NIGHT SHOW PROGRAM
FMX Kaos
Stunt Bike Show featuring Callum Shaw
Young Farmers Challenge
Calf Scruffing
Ute Parade
Demolition Derby AND MORE