Everything you need to know about the Boonah Show

Boonah Show Society secretary Beth Hern and office administrator Jeanette Wilson look forward to the upcoming Boonah Show.

THE Boonah Show will embrace the next generation of exhibitors this year, with almost 1000 students to learn the art of preparing an entry for the event.

Show secretary Beth Hern said that as part of this year's theme, Showcasing Our Youth, school students would be given a tour through each of the sections for presentations on how to get involved and show off their talents.

"It has been 15 years since the junior committee was formed at the high school, so we thought this year was a good time to make youth the theme," Mrs Hern said.

"In keeping with this theme, we've invited all our past junior presidents back."

With former junior show presidents now living as far away as the NT and country NSW, getting them back for the old local show will be a big job, but hopefully it will be something they are willing to embrace.

Mrs Hern said at 119 years old, the Boonah Show was still going strong.

"We get a tremendous response and I think the show continues to be in a good place in terms of support from the community, the committee and the involvement of local business," she said.

Held on June 2-3, the Boonah Show features a packed program of entertainment for all ages.

Judging gets under way on Thursday, June 1, with gates opening the following day.

The trotting program is a highlight on Friday evening, topped off with the fireworks at 8pm.

The dog show is also a major drawcard on Friday's program, as is Boonah's strong prime cattle category, which is followed by am auction from noon.

Saturday's program features some old favourites stud and dairy cattle judging, chainsaw races and wood chopping during the morning.

Later in the evening show-goers can enjoy the grand parade, followed by a packed evening program and fireworks to finish off the show at 8pm.

FRIDAY PROGRAM, JUNE 2

From 7am

Prime Cattle Judging: CattleYards

From 9am

CCC Dog Show: Main Ring

From 9am

All Pavilions OPEN

From noon

Prime Cattle Auction: Cattle Yards

4pm

Trotting Program: Main Arena

5pm

Sheep Dog Trials: Main Arena

5-9pm

Young Farmers' Challenge organised by Junior Show Committee

5.30pm.

Cattleman's Dinner and Dining Hall Presentation of Trophies

"Who Wants to be an Auctioneer"

8pm

Fireworks: Main Arena

SATURDAY PROGRAM

8am

All Pavilions Open

From 8am

Horse Judging: Main Ring (7 Rings Operating)

From 8am

Stud & Dairy Cattle Judging: Cattle Yards

Goat Judging: Beside Guide Hut

From 9 am

Chain Saw Races: Rodeo Arena

From 9am

Woodchopping: Melbourne Street entrance

From 9am

Poultry Judging: Poultry Pavilion

Caged Birds Judging Caged Birds: Caged Bird Pavilion

Pigeons Judging: Poultry Pavilion

From 10am

Sheep Dog Trials: Rodeo Arena

1.45pm

Official Opening: Main Ring

2pm

Grand Parade: Main Ring

5pm

Night Show commences: Main Ring

8pm

Fireworks: Main Ring

Plus

MONSTER NIGHT SHOW PROGRAM

FMX Kaos

Stunt Bike Show featuring Callum Shaw

Young Farmers Challenge

Calf Scruffing

Ute Parade

Demolition Derby AND MORE