Everything you need to know about the Beaudesert Show

There will be lots of entertainment for the entire family at this weekend's Beaudesert Show.

There will be lots of entertainment for the entire family at this weekend's Beaudesert Show. Contributed

ROLL up, roll up, the Beaudesert Show is on once again.

Now in its 123rd year, this year's show will be jam packed with rides, showbags, music, entertainment, agriculture, animals, fast cars, fireworks and more.

With so much to see and do for the whole family, here is your guide to make the most of the two days at the show.

Admission fees

Two day adult pass - $30

Two day pensioner and student pass - $20

Family pass (includes two adults and two children under 12) - $36

Single day adult pass - $18

Single day pensioner and student pass - $10

Single day child pass (5-12-years-old) - $5

Children under 5 - No charge

Parking on grounds - $5

Friday night

Norco work horse challenge

Campdraft final

6 Bar show jump event

FMX Kaos

Redland Bay Ladies Drum Corp

Official Opening

Woodchop

Daihatsu jet car

Wild West show

Funny car

Clowns

Fireworks

Saturday night

Beaut ute and derby car parade

Best presented derby cars

Beaut ute presentation

FMX Kaos

Buzz box demolition derby

Fireworks

Daihatsu jet car

Clowns

Roll overs

Main demolition derby

Highflying FMX KAOS freestyle action kept the crowds entertained at the Beaudesert Show. Steve Corbett

Around the grounds

Vintage truck and farm machinery display

Australian living history

The poison anvil black smith display

Viv's Animal Farm - petting zoo

Luke's Reptile Kingdom

Dinkum dinosaurs

Free face painting

FMX scooter and BMX demonstrations

Free Brophy Brothers Family Circus

Friday - 1pm and 4.30pm

Saturday - 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 4.30pm

Attractions

Side show alley

Show jumping

Round the ground train rides

Animal nursery

Dairy and beef cattle

Horses

Goats

Dogs

Poultry

Arts and crafts

Photography

Ring and judging program

Wednesday, September 5

6pm - Stripping for milking competition

Thursday, September 6

6am - First milking competition

6pm - Second and final milking competition

Friday, September 7

6.30am - Prime beef

8am - Show jumping

8.30am - Horticulture

8.30am - Horse and pony events, Galloways and Hacks

9am - Dairy cattle followed by dairy groups

Saturday, September 8

8am - Beef stud

8.30am - Horse and pony events, jumping, dogs

9am - Poultry, milking competition presentation

9am - Dairy cattle supreme

10am - Goats

1.45pm - Grand Parade

2.15pm - Stud beef young judges competition

Food from around the world

Wood fire pizzas

Churros 'n' chocolate

Turkish kebabs

Asian inspired street cuisine

Pulled meat sliders

Fish 'n' chips

Hamburgers

Potato swirls

Baked potatoes

Dagwood dogs

Exotic licorice

Pavlovas

Crispy Creme Donuts

American hot dogs