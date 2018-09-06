Everything you need to know about the Beaudesert Show
ROLL up, roll up, the Beaudesert Show is on once again.
Now in its 123rd year, this year's show will be jam packed with rides, showbags, music, entertainment, agriculture, animals, fast cars, fireworks and more.
With so much to see and do for the whole family, here is your guide to make the most of the two days at the show.
Admission fees
Two day adult pass - $30
Two day pensioner and student pass - $20
Family pass (includes two adults and two children under 12) - $36
Single day adult pass - $18
Single day pensioner and student pass - $10
Single day child pass (5-12-years-old) - $5
Children under 5 - No charge
Parking on grounds - $5
Friday night
Norco work horse challenge
Campdraft final
6 Bar show jump event
FMX Kaos
Redland Bay Ladies Drum Corp
Official Opening
Woodchop
Daihatsu jet car
Wild West show
Funny car
Clowns
Fireworks
Saturday night
Beaut ute and derby car parade
Best presented derby cars
Beaut ute presentation
FMX Kaos
Buzz box demolition derby
Fireworks
Daihatsu jet car
Clowns
Roll overs
Main demolition derby
Around the grounds
Vintage truck and farm machinery display
Australian living history
The poison anvil black smith display
Viv's Animal Farm - petting zoo
Luke's Reptile Kingdom
Dinkum dinosaurs
Free face painting
FMX scooter and BMX demonstrations
Free Brophy Brothers Family Circus
Friday - 1pm and 4.30pm
Saturday - 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 4.30pm
Attractions
Side show alley
Show jumping
Round the ground train rides
Animal nursery
Dairy and beef cattle
Horses
Goats
Dogs
Poultry
Arts and crafts
Photography
Ring and judging program
Wednesday, September 5
6pm - Stripping for milking competition
Thursday, September 6
6am - First milking competition
6pm - Second and final milking competition
Friday, September 7
6.30am - Prime beef
8am - Show jumping
8.30am - Horticulture
8.30am - Horse and pony events, Galloways and Hacks
9am - Dairy cattle followed by dairy groups
Saturday, September 8
8am - Beef stud
8.30am - Horse and pony events, jumping, dogs
9am - Poultry, milking competition presentation
9am - Dairy cattle supreme
10am - Goats
1.45pm - Grand Parade
2.15pm - Stud beef young judges competition
Food from around the world
Wood fire pizzas
Churros 'n' chocolate
Turkish kebabs
Asian inspired street cuisine
Pulled meat sliders
Fish 'n' chips
Hamburgers
Potato swirls
Baked potatoes
Dagwood dogs
Exotic licorice
Pavlovas
Crispy Creme Donuts
American hot dogs