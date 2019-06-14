Everything you need to know about race day

Where: Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.

When the gates open and close: Gates open at 10am and close at 8pm.

When Fashions on the Field is on: Registration opens at 11.30am for all those wanting to enter. The judging starts at 1pm. There'll be three categories on offer including the most fashionable female, best dressed male and finest couple. The top prize winner will take home a Pterodactyl Helicopters River Run Fernvale experience for two.

Where you can bet: There is never a shortage of bookies on hand on Cup Day, just waiting to take your money after you place an ill-advised, drunken punt on a horse based purely on its funny sounding name. You can also go TOTE if you prefer.

Who are the favourites to win on the day: Ipswich Cup: Fighting Teo ($3.40) was the early favourite in a wide open field, with High Opinion ($4.20) and Bergerac ($4.80) also favoured by punters on Cup eve. Value runners included topweight Sampson ($16) and Ruby Guru ($10).

In the Eye Liner Stakes: Last year's winner I'm a Rippa ($9.00) was offering early value in a hotly contested field, behind favourite Chapter and Verse ($5), Gaulois ($5.50) and Natch ($6.50). Topweight Man Booker ($11) was also one the punters were watching closely.

For the first time in the 160-year history of Ipswich racing, in excess of $1million prizemoney is on offer across the day. This is inclusive of Queensland Thoroughbred Incentive Scheme (QTIS) bonuses and includes additional money for the QT Provincial Cup, which is being run over 2500m this year.

What time last drinks are called: Drinks in the marquees go until 5pm, with drinks served until 7.30pm at the after-party.

Where the after-parties are: The Ipswich Cup itself will have live entertainment up until 7.30pm (gates close then and everyone out). Elsewhere, the Racehorse Hotel always has a huge crowd after the Cup, while Brothers Leagues Club picks up a good crowd too.