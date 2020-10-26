Everything you need to know about Jordan election

MORE than 20,000 Ipswich residents have already cast their vote and another 38,000 will do so via a postal vote.

With less than a week until election day on October 31, record numbers of Queenslanders are voting early.

It’s likely down to a combination of COVID-19 concerns and simply hearing enough to have already made up their mind.

As a safe Labor stronghold, Ipswich has not been a major focus for either major party during the campaign, despite a quick visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Priorities lie elsewhere with the battle between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington expected to be decided by the tightest of margins.

Political experts told the QT that voters are likely to turn to Labor and the LNP to lead the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with minor parties such as One Nation and the Greens to suffer as a result.

The big focus for the ALP in Ipswich has been health; $24.5 million has been promised for a drug and alcohol rehab service for the city, as has another $22 million for the current $146 million redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital.

A $40 million satellite hospital will also be built in Ipswich if Labor is re-elected.

The LNP’s major local announcement was a $135 million promise for a new manufacturing facility in Redbank to create more local jobs.

You will be able to hear from candidates in two Ipswich seats - Ipswich West and Ipswich - during the QT’s election forums held on Monday night.

They will go ahead despite Labor MP’s Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden pulling out.

Jordan

The seat of Jordan was created in 2017 and is split between Ipswich and Logan. It covers some of the Ipswich region’s fastest growing areas including Springfield Central, as well as Augustine Heights and Camira. Labor’s Charis Mullen was elected as its first MP in the 2017 election, beating out Michael Pucci of One Nation with 39.6 per cent of the primary vote. She secured 60 per cent after preferences. There is a smaller pool of candidates this time around but the LNP, One Nation and the Greens have all put forward candidates. That includes former Lytton MP Neil Symes. He has made the switch from the LNP to One Nation but it will be hard to see anyone defeating Mrs Mullen.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Navdeep Singh Sidhu (The Greens)

Neil Symes (One Nation)

Andrew Mooney (LNP)

Charis Mullen (Australian Labor Party)