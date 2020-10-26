Everything you need to know about Ipswich election race

MORE than 20,000 Ipswich residents have already cast their vote and another 38,000 will do so via a postal vote.

With less than a week until election day on October 31, record numbers of Queenslanders are voting early.

It’s likely down to a combination of COVID-19 concerns and simply hearing enough to have already made up their mind.

As a safe Labor stronghold, Ipswich has not been a major focus for either major party during the campaign, despite a quick visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Priorities lie elsewhere with the battle between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington expected to be decided by the tightest of margins.

Political experts told the QT that voters are likely to turn to Labor and the LNP to lead the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with minor parties such as One Nation and the Greens to suffer as a result.

The big focus for the ALP in Ipswich has been health; $24.5 million has been promised for a drug and alcohol rehab service for the city, as has another $22 million for the current $146 million redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital.

A $40 million satellite hospital will also be built in Ipswich if Labor is re-elected.

The LNP’s major local announcement was a $135 million promise for a new manufacturing facility in Redbank to create more local jobs.

You will be able to hear from candidates in two Ipswich seats - Ipswich West and Ipswich - during the QT’s election forums held on Monday night.

They will go ahead despite Labor MP’s Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden pulling out.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about early voting and postal votes

Ipswich

Ipswich takes in the city’s centre and works its way south into the rapidly growing suburbs of Ripley and Deebing Heights. The seat has been held by Labor’s Jennifer Howard since 2015. After an almost 30 year Labor hold, it was won by the LNP’s Ian Berry in 2012. Ms Howard reclaimed it for the ALP three years later and then held off One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts in 2017 with 48 per cent of the primary vote. It will be a tough task trying to unseat Ms Howard for the very safe Labor seat but business owner Suzie Holmes, LNP staffer Scott O’Connell and accountant Pat Walsh will be attempting to do so.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Suzie Holmes (One Nation)

Pat Walsh (The Greens)

Scott O’Connell (LNP)

Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis Qld)

Jennifer Howard (Australian Labor Party)