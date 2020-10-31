Everything you need to know about election day in Ipswich

Ipswich voters will head to the polls on Saturday for election day. More than 38,000 Ipswich residents have voted early.

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk is the bookies’ favourite to be the Premier of Queensland after election day on Saturday.

But it is expected to come down to the wire, with a minor government a major possibility.

Sportsbet has Labor at $1.20 to win ahead of the LNP at $4.

Ladbrokes has a Labor majority government at $1.62 and an LNP majority at $6.

The LNP, led by opposition leader Deb Frecklington, will need to win nine additional seats to form government in its own right.

Ipswich’s four state seats are safely held by Labor MPs and it would be a major shock to see any of those change hands on Saturday.

More than 38,700 Ipswich residents have already cast their vote across those four seats.

If you haven’t already voted, here’s everything you need to know on election day.

Bundamba

The electorate of Bundamba takes in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs and stretches south to include some of the region’s fastest growing suburbs including Spring Mountain and South Ripley. It also covers Swanbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna and is home to many of the city’s major waste facilities. After 20 years in the job, Labor’s Jo-Ann Miller resigned in February. Bob Gibbs had held it for eight years prior for Labor from 1992. A by-election in March saw the ALP retain the seat with former union official Lance McCallum securing 42.2 per cent of the primary vote. He claimed 59.8 per cent after preferences with One Nation’s Sharon Bell grabbing 40.2 per cent. Mrs Bell will again contest the seat at this election after losing out in the by-election, as will Danielle Mutton for the Greens and Rob Shearman for the LNP.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Lance McCallum (Australian Labor Party)

Sharon Bell (One Nation)

Angela Lowery (Animal Justice Party)

Danielle Mutton (The Greens)

Rob Shearman (LNP)

Voting locations

Augusta State School (60 Brittains Rd, Augustine Heights)

Bellbird Park State Secondary College (2 Alesana Dr, Bellbird Park)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Oasis Church of Christ (25 Byrne St, Bundamba)

Bundamba State School (221 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba)

Collingwood Park State School Hall (12-16 Burrel St, Collingwood Park)

Woodlinks State School (7 Woodlinks Way, Collingwood Park)

Cityhope Church (7 Rex Hills Dr, Ripley)

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School Hall (6 Church St, Goodna)

Redbank State School (9 Brisbane Road, Redbank)

Redbank Plains State School Hall (39-53 School Rd, Redbank Plains)

Performing arts hall in Redbank Plains State High School (136 Willow Rd, Redbank Plains)

Fernbrooke State School (8 Regents Dr, Redbank Plains)

Bundamba Office (14 Coal St, Bundamba)

Raptor Dome in Ripley Valley State Secondary College (18 Parkway Ave, South Ripley)

Riverview Community Centre (138 Old Ipswich Road, Riverview)

Silkstone State School (Prospect St Silkstone)

Ipswich

Ipswich takes in the city’s centre and works its way south into the rapidly growing suburbs of Ripley and Deebing Heights. The seat has been held by Labor’s Jennifer Howard since 2015. After an almost 30 year Labor hold, it was won by the LNP’s Ian Berry in 2012. Ms Howard reclaimed it for the ALP three years later and then held off One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts in 2017 with 48 per cent of the primary vote. It will be a tough task trying to unseat Ms Howard for the very safe Labor seat but business owner Suzie Holmes, LNP staffer Scott O’Connell and accountant Pat Walsh will be attempting to do so.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Suzie Holmes (One Nation)

Pat Walsh (The Greens)

Scott O’Connell (LNP)

Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis Qld)

Jennifer Howard (Australian Labor Party)

Voting locations

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Bundamba State School (221 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba)

Churchill State School Hall (Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Churchill)

Deebing Heights State School (81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights)

Ipswich East State School (18 Jacaranda St, East Ipswich)

Cityhope Church (7 Rex Hills Dr, Ripley)

Ipswich Central State School Hall (2A Griffith Rd, Ipswich)

Glebe Road Community Kindergarten & Pre-School (52 Glebe Road, Newtown)

Trinity Uniting Church Hall (114 Jacaranda St, North Booval)

Raceview State School Hall (96 Wildey St, Raceview)

Whitehill Church of Christ (219 Whitehill Rd, Raceview)

WG Hayden Humanities Centre (56 South St, Ipswich)

Blair State School (Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing)

Silkstone State School (Prospect St, Silkstone)

Ipswich West State School (Kennedy St, West Ipswich)

Amberley District State School Hall (37 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto)

Ipswich West

The electorate covers the suburbs west of the Bremer River, including Yamanto, One Mile, Leichhardt and Brassall. As the Bremer tracks east, so does the electoral boundary, with the electorate including Ipswich’s northern suburbs of Karalee, Chuwar and Tivoli. The boundary extends out to Grandchester in the west and includes rural centres of Marburg, Tallegalla and Haigslea. Labor’s Jim Madden has held the seat since 2015 after defeating the LNP’s Sean Choat. Since the seat was created in 1960, it has only been out of Labor’s grasp for 10 years. Mr Madden took 47.3 per cent of the primary vote at the 2017 state election and commanded 58.7 per cent after preferences were counted. Serial candidate Gary Duffy will be looking to take the seat for One Nation, as will first-time candidate Chris Green for the LNP.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties & Motorists Party)

Raven Wolf (The Greens)

Karakan Karoly Kochardy

Chris Green (LNP)

Gary Duffy (One Nation)

Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis Qld)

Jim Madden (ALP)

Voting locations

Brassall Congregational Church Hall (3 Jellicoe Street, Brassall)

Ipswich State High School Hall (1 Hunter St, Brassall)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Churchill State School Hall (Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Churchill)

Haigslea State School (760 Thagoona Haigslea Rd, Haigslea)

Karalee State School Hall (77 Arthur Summervilles Rd, Karalee)

Leichhardt State School Hall (72 Samford Rd, Leichhardt)

Marburg State School (Louisa St, Marburg)

Ipswich North State School Hall (Lawrence St, North Ipswich)

Immaculate Heart Primary School (Chubb St, Leichhardt)

Pine Mountain Hall (840 Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain)

St Joseph’s School Hall (42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich)

WG Hayden Humanities Centre (56 South St, Ipswich)

Rosewood State High School (46 Lanefield Rd, Rosewood)

Tivoli State School (108 Mt Crosby Rd, Tivoli)

Walloon State School (528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, Walloon)

Amberley District State School Hall (37 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto)

Yamanto Shopping Village, Shop 29 (512-514 Warwick Rd, Yamanto)

Jordan

The seat of Jordan was created in 2017 and is split between Ipswich and Logan. It covers some of the Ipswich region’s fastest growing areas including Springfield Central, as well as Augustine Heights and Camira. Labor’s Charis Mullen was elected as its first MP in the 2017 election, beating out Michael Pucci of One Nation with 39.6 per cent of the primary vote. She secured 60 per cent after preferences. There is a smaller pool of candidates this time around but the LNP, One Nation and the Greens have all put forward candidates. That includes former Lytton MP Neil Symes. He has made the switch from the LNP to One Nation but it will be hard to see anyone defeating Mrs Mullen.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Navdeep Singh Sidhu (The Greens)

Neil Symes (One Nation)

Andrew Mooney (LNP)

Charis Mullen (Australian Labor Party)

Voting locations

Augusta State School (60 Brittains Rd, Augustine Heights)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Camira State School Hall (184-202 Old Logan Rd, Camira)

Flagstone State Community College (Cnr Homestead Dr and Poinciana Dr Flagstone)

Karate Hall (83 Old Logan Rd, Camira)

Greenbank State School Assembly Hall (24 Goodna Rd, Greenbank)

Greenbank Community Centre (145 Teviot Rd, Greenbank)

Jordan Office (140 Mica St, Carole Park)

Woodcrest State College Auditorium (38 Nev Smith Dr, Springfield)

World Knowledge Centre (37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central)

Springfield Lakes State School Hall (63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes)