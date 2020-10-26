Everything you need to know about Bundamba election

MORE than 20,000 Ipswich residents have already cast their vote and another 38,000 will do so via a postal vote.

With less than a week until election day on October 31, record numbers of Queenslanders are voting early.

It’s likely down to a combination of COVID-19 concerns and simply hearing enough to have already made up their mind.

As a safe Labor stronghold, Ipswich has not been a major focus for either major party during the campaign, despite a quick visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Priorities lie elsewhere with the battle between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington expected to be decided by the tightest of margins.

Political experts told the QT that voters are likely to turn to Labor and the LNP to lead the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with minor parties such as One Nation and the Greens to suffer as a result.

The big focus for the ALP in Ipswich has been health; $24.5 million has been promised for a drug and alcohol rehab service for the city, as has another $22 million for the current $146 million redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital.

A $40 million satellite hospital will also be built in Ipswich if Labor is re-elected.

The LNP’s major local announcement was a $135 million promise for a new manufacturing facility in Redbank to create more local jobs.

You will be able to hear from candidates in two Ipswich seats - Ipswich West and Ipswich - during the QT’s election forums held on Monday night.

They will go ahead despite Labor MP’s Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden pulling out.

Bundamba

The electorate of Bundamba takes in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs and stretches south to include some of the region’s fastest growing suburbs including Spring Mountain and South Ripley. It also covers Swanbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna and is home to many of the city’s major waste facilities. After 20 years in the job, Labor’s Jo-Ann Miller resigned in February. Bob Gibbs had held it for eight years prior for Labor from 1992. A by-election in March saw the ALP retain the seat with former union official Lance McCallum securing 42.2 per cent of the primary vote. He claimed 59.8 per cent after preferences with One Nation’s Sharon Bell grabbing 40.2 per cent. Mrs Bell will again contest the seat at this election after losing out in the by-election, as will Danielle Mutton for the Greens and Rob Shearman for the LNP.

Candidates in ballot paper order

Lance McCallum (Australian Labor Party)

Sharon Bell (One Nation)

Angela Lowery (Animal Justice Party)

Danielle Mutton (The Greens)

Rob Shearman (LNP)