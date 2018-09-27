Menu
Everything you need to know about Riverfire spectacular

27th Sep 2018 12:10 AM

THOUSANDS of tonnes of fireworks will light up the Brisbane skyline this Saturday as part of the 2018 Sunsuper Riverfire.

Here are some of the best vantage points to see the fireworks and the RAAF flyovers: South Bank Parklands, Victoria Bridge, Dock St, South Brisbane, Kangaroo Point Cliffs, Captain Burke Park, Wilson's Lookout and City Riverwalk.

At South Bank Parklands, the venue is fenced for public safety and will be closed once capacity is reached. South Bank is an alcohol-free zone.

Bridge closures and road changes

Victoria Bridge - traffic lanes close to vehicles from 2.15pm to approximately 11pm. Will be available to pedestrians between 5pm-9.30pm.

Goodwill Bridge - Closed to all pedestrians and cyclists between 4pm-8pm.

Brisbane Riverwalk, New Farm - closed to all pedestrians and cyclists between 6.30pm-8pm.

Story Bridge - all traffic lanes closed from 6.30pm- 8pm. There is no pedestrian access as it is an exclusion zone for fireworks.

Captain Cook Bridge - Remains open at all times but operates at a reduced speed inbound and outbound, with police patrols monitoring traffic flow and responding to any incidents.

South Bank precinct

Little Stanley St closed between Glenelg (South Bank carpark entrance) and Tribune streets between midnight on Friday, September 28, and 3pm on Sunday, September 30.

Mount Coot-tha

From approximately 4.30pm until approximately 9.30pm, all traffic travelling to Mount Coot-tha Summit must travel anti-clockwise along Sir Samuel Griffith Dve.

From approximately 5.30-9.30pm, Summit Rd will be closed at the Summit Restaurant, therefore, all traffic must travel clockwise on Sir Samuel Griffith Dve to access Simpsons and Mount Coot-tha roads.

Spectator vessels on the Brisbane River during SunSuper Riverfire

The Brisbane River will be closed between Mowbray Park, East Brisbane, and Go Between Bridge, Milton, from 5pm-8.45pm on Saturday, September 29.

