Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Cup

Where? Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba, Ipswich

When the gates open and close: Gates open 10am and close 7.30pm.

What is this year's theme? This year's event features a new and exciting area, the Lazy Bear Beach Party, as well as the improved 1866 on the Green and Home Turn Corporate areas.

There's still the areas you love such as the XXXX Summer Marquee and the Metro Marquee on the infield, which will once again feature many nationally and internationally recognised DJs.

Further, our XXXX Beer Garden will once again be pumping for those who prefer the General Public area and our Grandstand and Infield marquee bookings are filling up already!

When Fashions on the Field is on: Registration opens at 11.30am for all those wanting to enter. The judging starts at 1pm.

Where you can bet: There is never a shortage of bookies on hand on cup day, just waiting to take your money after you place an ill-advised, drunken punt on a horse based purely on its funny sounding name. You can also go TOTE if you prefer.

Who are the favourites to win on the day: Ipswich Cup Sort After trimmed from $3.60 to $3.30 after one punter placed a $500 win bet. Kaiser Franz firmed from $21 to $18 after a $250 win, $500 place bet. Self Sense dropped to $11 from $14 following a $450 each week bet. Court's Star moved from $23 to $19 back to $21.Eye Liner Stakes: Shiraz firmed from $12 to $9.50 following two major bets over $500. Handfast trimmed from $26 to $19.

What time last drinks are called: Drinks in the marquees go until 5pm, with drinks served until 7.30pm at the after party.

Where the after parties are: The Ipswich Cup itself will have live entertainment up until 7.30pm (gates to close and everyone out). Elsewhere, the Racehorse Hotel always has a huge crowd after the cup, while Brothers Leagues Club generally picks up a good crowd also.