Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

This burger is a war crime' Punter’s epic food fail

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
12th Nov 2020 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

"This burger is a war crime. My face is numb. Everything hurts."

Brisbane fast food chain Burger Urge has created the ultimate eyebrow-singeing, tongue-numbing, heart-racing meat creation - the Double Decker Death Wish.

With customers required to sign a safety waiver and wear protective goggles and gloves to eat it, it's not just hot, it's light-your-butthole-on-fire smoking.

Burger Urge’s Double Decker Death Wish.
Burger Urge’s Double Decker Death Wish.

Loaded with atomic hybrid chillies about 700 times hotter than your average jalapeño, plus "death sauce", two beef patties (or vegan substitutes), bacon, jalapeños, cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles and aioli it is targeted at the brave or stupid.

Brisbane daredevil Phillip Argall tackled the fiery sensation and came out second best.

"I was so confident in my ability to cope with heat, until today," said Mr Argall while attempting the burger hotter than a throng of Victoria's Secret models having a pillow fight in lingerie.

"The Double Decker Death Wish 3.0 is truly so much hotter than I ever expected. I don't think I am game to try it again. Not for a while at least."

Phillip Argall bit off more than he could chew.
Phillip Argall bit off more than he could chew.

The burger is available at select Burger Urge stores for a limited time with those who survive its deadly heat winning a year's supply of Burger Urge Death Sauce, a key ring and, no doubt, a week on the toilet.

Originally published as 'Everything hurts': Punter's epic 'death wish' burger fail

burger urge eating challenge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Premium Content When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Entertainment The 1200 sqm site will feature more than 80 amusement games, mini-bowling, bumper cars, laser tag and more

        Ipswich MP dumped as assistant minister but two elevated

        Premium Content Ipswich MP dumped as assistant minister but two elevated

        Politics Two Ipswich MPs have been elevated by the Premier but one has been dropped from...

        Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

        Premium Content Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

        News Police intercepted a car after receiving a call someone inside it was waving a gun...

        Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Premium Content Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Sport Helping achieve individual and team glory provides ongoing satisfaction for city’s...