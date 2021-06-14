‘Everyone was possessed’: NightQuarter slammed for concert

NightQuarter has come under fire for its Covid-19 precautions at a recent concert after a woman claimed the event became out of control.

Health officers and police raided the Birtinya venue on Friday night and ordered its closure over alleged "multiple breaches" of Covid rules.

It followed complaints about a seated Spacey Jane concert last weekend.

NightQuarter owners have strongly denied the claims, saying they had followed its Covid Safe Plan at all times.

Charlotte Amy attended the Perth band's event on June 5 and said she was "still in shock" about how the gig unfolded.

"The band was amazing, but I just cannot believe it was allowed to happen," she said.

"It was seated for about an hour, and then … it was like everyone was possessed and that was it."

Ms Amy claimed "hundreds" of patrons came running towards the front of the stage and formed a mosh pit when the main act began, forcing her out of her seat.

The crowd during the Spacey Jane concert at NightQuarter last weekend.

"One security guard was telling hundreds of people to go and sit down and find their seats," she said.

"It worked on about 50 people and then the security guard was nowhere to be seen and that was it.

"The remaining sitters, including me and my stepdaughter, just got our chairs literally dragged underneath us and thrown to the back."

NightQuarter owner Michelle Christoe said the venue had "consistently done everything reasonable to keep our patrons safe".

"In fact, we go well over-and-above what is being done at large sporting events," she said.

Ms Christoe acknowledged "a number of patrons" had failed to follow Covid rules during the concert.

But she said those patrons were evicted from the premises as a result.

"The security guards did not 'give up' as suggested, and in fact, went over and above to try and keep patrons in their allocated seating," she said.

"Unfortunately we are finding that some patrons are confused at the moment about rules due to a lack of consistency across industries.

"They can stand and dance and move as they like at a football match, but then face different and more stringent rules at a live music event."

Despite receiving emails in the lead up to the concert detailing the venue's Covid measures, Ms Amy said they were not followed on the night.

She said patrons weren't asked to check in with the state government's Covid app and seating was so close together she had to stand and move her chair to allow others through.

"How it was handled was just ridiculous," she said.

"There was a huge sign on the stage that said 'if you stand on your feet, you will be evicted' and even when the bands were playing, that was what was on the screen the whole night.

"And it was like 'are you kidding me? There's no seats now'.

"If you don't have the staff to implement these thrills, then you shouldn't be doing them."

Ms Christoe disagreed that patrons weren't asked to check in.

"Not only do our patrons sign in on the Covid safe app when they enter the venue (with dedicated staff monitoring compliance), we also have customer email and phone numbers through our ticketing agency to ensure that contract tracing is 'bullet proof' should there be an outbreak," she said.

She said the seating layout was recommended and agreed as a safe alternative in consultation with Queensland Health earlier in the year.

"This configuration does not require 1.5m distance between seating and is no different to the seating situation at Suncorp Stadium or Townsville stadium," she said.

"We refute any suggestion that NightQuarter did not take its responsibility seriously."

Ms Amy claimed the concert eventually became out of hand and she left early "because it was unbearable".

"There were people vomiting everywhere, there were people passing out everywhere, and nothing was being done about it," she said.

"The workers and the security guard were just watching it all.

"It was just disgraceful. I've never seen anything worse in my life.

"Even without Covid, it was just so shocking."

While she was "knocked out" of her seat, Ms Amy said the merchandise she paid $80 for was taken by other patrons.

She contacted the NightQuarter Facebook page on Thursday to lodge a complaint about the event but said she received no response.

"They've left me on read, every single one of my messages," she said.

"NightQuarter is such a great venue, it's amazing, and the fact you can have bands and concerts on the Coast is amazing.

"I'm not doubting that at all, but the way it was all handled was disgusting. I'm just disgusted."

Ms Christoe said the NightQuarter team had now responded to Ms Amy after investigating her claims and offered her a refund and free tickets for when the venue is allowed to open again.

She said the team had invited Queensland Health, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and chief health officer Jeanette Young to a meeting onsite to rectify the issue.

"The forced closure doesn't just impact our business: it affects hundreds of jobs and families and the Sunshine Coast economy," she said.

"The combative and aggressive approach with our business is not the same for other industries.

"There has been no opportunity provided to put solutions in place for their alleged breach. The shutdown notice was a 'shoot first - ask questions later' approach."

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Young said the closure was effective until the end of the declared public health emergency or additional controls, approved by Queensland Health, were implemented.

"The risk of Covid-19 transmission in confined spaces such as stage and dance areas is far greater than the risk at open-air venues like sporting stadiums, which are also required to comply with public health directions," she said in a statement.

"We have worked closely with the operators of NightQuarter for several months in an attempt to help them continue operating in accordance with the Queensland Public Health Directions.

"However, there have been repeated breaches of these directions and several complaints by members of the community in relation to occupant density and physical distancing requirements during events.

"To ensure the safety of their patrons and the broader community, there was no choice but to issue a Public Health Order requiring the main stage area to close."