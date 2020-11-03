Everyone appearing in Brisbane court today

SUPREME AND DISTRICT COURTS BRISBANE: Tuesday 3 November 2020: JURY INFORMATION: Jurors on Panel G numbers 164 to 220 inclusive ARE required for Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8:45 am SHARP. Jurors outside this number range are NOT required. Jurors on Panel F numbers 1 to 650 inclusive who are NOT empanelled on the current trials are NOT required for Tuesday 3 November 2020. Please continue to check the jury message on a daily basis.

SUPREME COURT OF QUEENSLAND: COURT OF APPEAL: Justice Philip McMurdo, Appeal Court, Floor 3, 9:30 AM: CATHEDRAL PLACE COMMUNITY BODY CORPORATE -V- THE PROPRIETORS CATHEDRAL VILLAGE BUP 106957 (Delivery of Judgment).

SUPREME COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Justice A. Lyons, Court 3, Floor 3, 9:30 AM: SMITS (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required). Justice Burns, Court 4, Floor 3, 9:15 AM: TIATIA, Michael Junior (Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Justice Williams, Court 12, Floor 5, 10:00 AM: PYRITZ, Dale Edward (Trial Part Heard).

CIVIL JURISDICTION TRIALS AND HEARINGS: Justice Ryan, Court 5, Floor 3, 10:00 AM: DOMANTI & another -V- DOMANTI & another (Trial). Justice Callaghan, Court 21, Floor 6, 10:00 AM: VIDULIN -V- PARRISH & another (Trial).

APPLICATIONS TO COURT: PLEASE READ NEW PROTOCOL FOR APPLICATIONS IN THE SUPREME COURT DURING THE COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATED 10 AUGUST 2020: https://www.courts.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/643495/sc-protocol-for-applications-in-the-supreme-court.pdf. Instructions for dialing into videoconferencing can be found at https://www.courts.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0008/646478/pexip-dial-in-instructions.pdf. For matters before Justice Martin, parties granted leave to appear by chorus call dial 1800 173 224 and enter 9093270 #. For matters before Justice Jackson, parties granted leave to appear by chorus call dial 1800 173 224 and enter 3671624 #. Justice Martin, Court 15, Floor 5, 10:00 AM: COMMISSIONER OF THE AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE -V- ALEX & others; RE: CARRIGAN; RE: HUTSON; POWELL -V- VEGT-POWELL & another. Justice Boddice, Court 11, Floor 5, 9:15 AM: PEDLER & another -V- PEDLER (Review). Justice Jackson, Court 10, Floor 5, 10:00 AM: RE: MARSHALL; RE: PETTIT; RE: MARLOR.

APPLICATIONS TO REGISTRAR: Registrar Lambert, Court 8, Floor 4, 10:00 AM; NOMINAL DEFENDANT -V- MORGAN & another (Enforcement Hearing).

DISTRICT COURT OF QUEENSLAND: DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Judge Smith, Court 22, Floor 7, 9:30 AM: LE, Jhai Kiet Nghi (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required); COUCHY; DUFFY; BOAZ; ROGERS; JOHNSTONE; SMITH; MAYBIR; LUCEY; PAIN (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required); ALATIPI; BOAZ; BUI; CONLON; COOK; DENG; ELLEM; FREEMAN; FRIBENCE; HANSEN; HARRY; IUSTINI; JONES; KIMBER; MOGA; NISABWE; O'LEARY; PATON; PIVAC; ROOM; SIYAWEZE; STUBBS; TAN; TELFER; WILTON (Mention - Legal Representatives Required); 10:00 AM: MARKS, Isaac Andrew (Sentence). Judge Richards, Court 34, Floor 9, 9:30 AM: TOOWOOMBA MATTER (Mention - Legal Representatives Required); EMBLOW, David John (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required); 10:00 AM: CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas (Trial Part Heard). Judge Dearden, Court 23, Floor 7, 10:00 AM: AKARANA, Solomon (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Long S.C., Court 29, Floor 8, 10:00 AM: SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Moynihan Q.C., Court 25, Floor 7, 10:00 AM: YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali (Trial Part Heard). Judge Kefford, Court 37, Floor 9, 10:00 AM: RYLEY, Russell Scott (Trial Part Heard). Judge Coker, Court 28, Floor 8, 10:00 AM: CULEY, Shannon Marie; BURST, Graham Peter (Sentence); 11:00 AM: THORNTON, Gordon James (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Clarke, Court 31, Floor 8, 10:00 AM: SMITH, Michael Robert (Trial).

CHILDRENS COURT OF QUEENSLAND: Judge Richards, Court 34, Floor 9, 9:30 AM: TWO MATTERS (Mention); ONE MATTER (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required).

CIVIL TRIALS AND HEARINGS: Judge Barlow QC, Court 26, Floor 7, 10:00 AM: ACP PROPERTIES (TOWNSVILLE) PTY LTD & another -V- 11 OONOONBA ROAD PTY LTD & another (Trial).

APPLICATIONS TO COURT: Judge Rafter S.C., Court 38, Floor 9, 10:00 AM: DETAR -V- THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY GARTH MCCALL. Judge Porter QC, Court 32, Floor 8, 9:15 AM: WATERTEC ENGINEERING PTY LTD -V- WEEKES & another (Review); 9:30 AM: BAKER -V- THE PUBLIC TRUSTEE OF QUEENSLAND.

APPLICATIONS ON THE PAPERS: Judge Rafter S.C., Court 38, Floor 9, 10:00 AM: MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SERVICES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD -V- BROAD.

PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT COURT: Practitioners and parties are advised that, in order to avoid personal appearances for the hearing of directions hearings, reviews, mentions, applications, pre-callover reviews and callovers listed in Brisbane, appearances on all such matters should be by telephone. The party with the onus should email the relevant Judge's Associate a single electronic appearance slip recording all proposed appearances, having ascertained relevant details from the other parties. That email should also include the proposed agreed order or the competing versions of orders sought. It should be sent to the relevant Judge's Associate by 4.00pm the day before. The Associate will, upon receipt, email the parties with the details for telephone appearances. Judge Rackemann, Court 27, Floor 7, 9:00 AM: QUIN ENTERPRISES PTY LTD -V- REDLAND CITY COUNCIL (Hearing); 10:00 AM: E.J. COOPER & SON PTY LTD -V- TOWNSVILLE CITY COUNCIL (Hearing Part Heard). Judge Kefford, Court 37, Floor 9, 9:00 AM: CHEUNG -V- BRISBANE CITY COUNCIL (Review). Judge Fantin, Court 39, Floor 9, Not Before 9:15 AM: VILLAGE NATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -V- CENTRAL HIGHLANDS REGIONAL COUNCIL (Hearing); 10:00 AM: SANDSTROM & others -V- SUNSHINE COAST COUNCIL (Hearing Part Heard). Judge Williamson QC, Court 33, Floor 8, 9:00 AM: AUSBUILD DEVELOPMENT CORP PTY LTD -V- MORETON BAY REGIONAL COUNCIL (Review); TRASK DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION NO.2 PTY LTD -V- THE MORETON BAY REGIONAL COUNCIL (Review); 10:00 AM: WOODLANDS ENTERPRISES PTY LTD -V- SUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL (Hearing); WOODLANDS ENTERPRISES PTY LTD -V- SUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL (Hearing).

SUPREME AND DISTRICT COURTS BEENLEIGH: Tuesday 3 November 2020: JURY INFORMATION: Jurors on panel R numbered 217 to 295 inclusively are required to attend Beenleigh Courthouse on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8:45am. Before you come to the courthouse, you will need to watch the juror empanelment videos at: https://www.courts.qld.gov.au/jury-service/about-jury-service/videos-and-resources-for-jurors Please watch all videos before arriving and bring your summons letter with you. IMPORTANT: If you are unwell please contact us by telephone as soon as possible on 3081 2102, or email us at dclistings.beenleigh@justice.qld.gov.au DISTRICT COURT OF QUEENSLAND: DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Judge Chowdhury, Court 7, Floor 1, 9:30 AM: WANI, Iga; WATERS, Adam (Video) (Mention - Legal Representatives Required); INNS, Peter (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required); 10:00 AM: CHRISTOFFEL, Carl (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Byrne QC, Court 8, Floor 1, 9:30 AM: AIN, Muhammad (Trial). CHILDRENS COURT OF QUEENSLAND: Judge Chowdhury, Court 7, Floor 1, 9:30 AM: ONE MATTER (Mention - Legal Representatives Required); Not Before 11:00 AM: ONE MATTER (Trial Part Heard).

SUPREME AND DISTRICT COURTS MAROOCHYDORE: Tuesday 3 November 2020: JURY INFORMATION: Only those Panel B Jurors empanelled on the current trial are required to attend as directed to by the Judge. The remainder of Panel B Jurors are not required to attend on Tuesday. Please continue to check the message daily after 5pm. DISTRICT COURT OF QUEENSLAND: DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Judge Rosengren, Court 1, Floor 3, 9:30 AM: KIRBY, Michael Allen (Sentence); 10:30 AM: MARSHALL-HUNTER, Terrence John (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Cash QC, Court 2, Floor 3, 9:30 AM: BERNHARDT; GLOVER; HAMMOND; EVANS (Mention); 10:00 AM: BAILEY, Aaron David George (Trial Part Heard).

SUPREME AND DISTRICT COURTS SOUTHPORT: Tuesday 3 November 2020: JURY INFORMATION: Jurors on PANEL N will not be required to attend on Tuesday 3rd November. All Jurors on PANEL N should continue checking the jury message daily after 5:00pm by phoning 1300 516 700 or online at http://www.courts.qld.gov.au/__external/CourtsLawList/Southport.htm DISTRICT COURT OF QUEENSLAND: DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Judge McGinness, Court 14, Level 3, 10:00 AM: D CARR & K DAVIES (Mention - Legal Representatives Required); D POMARE (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required); CJS FOARD (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required). Judge Jackson Q.C., Court 13, Level 3 , 9:30 AM: JS MEIER (Sentence).

SUPREME AND DISTRICT COURTS IPSWICH: Tuesday 3 November 2020: NOTICES: The next District Court callover is Tuesday 10th November 2020. DISTRICT COURT OF QUEENSLAND: DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL SITTINGS: Judge Horneman-Wren S.C., Court 11, Level 4, 9:30 AM: STEPHENSON, David John (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); LOCK, Brian George (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); BARKER, Jason Norman (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); BROWN, Michael Eric (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); PATON, Matthew James (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); SIMMONS, John Phillip (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required); 9:45 AM: NORRIS, Benjamin Luke (Sentence); 10:30 AM: FARLEY, Brian John (Trial Part Heard).

FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA: Queensland Registry, Tuesday, 3 November 2020, Harry Gibbs Commonwealth Law Courts Building, Level 6, 119 North Quay, BRISBANE, 4000. URGENT MATTERS - GENERAL DUTY JUDGE: Justice Logan. Practitioners - contact Associate on 07 3248 1121. Self-represented parties - for assistance contact the Senior Legal Case Manager on 07 3248 1100. URGENT MATTERS - COMMERCIAL & CORPORATIONS DUTY JUDGE: Justice Greenwood. Practitioners - contact Associate on 07 3248 1151. Self-represented parties - for assistance contact the Senior Legal Case Manager on 07 3248 1100. LISTING & GENERAL ENQUIRIES: Contact the Registry on 07 3248 1100. Use Federal Law Search on the Commonwealth Courts Portal at www.comcourts.gov.au/public/esearch Visit www.fedcourt.gov.au AFTER HOURS: For urgent after hours applications contact the Duty Registrar on 0407 469 171. Note: If a matter has been allocated to a judge's docket, ordinarily any communication or application regarding carriage or conduct of the matter (including urgent communications or applications) should be made to him or her. However, if it is a new matter not yet allocated, or if for some reason it is not practicable or appropriate to approach the docket judge or if the inquiry specifically concerns the Court's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia, queries should be addressed by email to the National Operations Registry at NORTeam@fedcourt.gov.au or you can contact the NOR Team duty contact on 03 8600 3282 or 02 9230 8857. Justice Greenwood, By Web Conference, Court No. 1, Level 7, 10:15 AM: (Case Management Hearing by Videoconference). These proceedings will be conducted by remote access technology and are open to members of the public. To dial in and hear these proceedings, call +61 2 9161 1229 and, before the start of the hearing, enter the Conference ID 144 303 485#. Members of the public are not to provide their name when connecting. Any member of the public who joins these proceedings undertakes to remain muted, and undertakes to not record the proceedings (in accordance with Division 6.2 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth)). 1 QUD649/2018 VECTOR CORROSION TECHNOLOGIES LTD v DUOGUARD AUSTRALIA PTY LTD & ORS; 10:15 AM: (Case Management Hearing & Interlocutory Hearing by Videoconference) 2 QUD117/2019 VECTOR CORROSION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED v E-CHEM TECHNOLOGIES LTD & ORS. Justice Collier, Remote hearing location - North Queensland Region, 11:00 AM: (Part Heard) 1 QUD178/2018 JOHN ALVOEN & ORS ON BEHALF OF THE WAKAMAN PEOPLE #5 v STATE OF QUEENSLAND. Justice Derrington, Court No. 4, Level 7, 9:30 AM: (Case Management Hearing). This proceeding will be conducted by remote access technology and is open to members of the public. To view this proceeding online, copy and paste this link into your web browser: https //teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join-a-meeting or call +61 2 9161 1229 and enter the Conference ID 232 816 241# before the start of the hearing. Members of the public are not to provide their name when connecting. Any member of the public who joins the proceeding undertakes to remain muted, and undertakes to not record the proceeding (in accordance with Division 6.2 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth)). 1 QUD944/2018 COOCHIE RESOURCES PTY LTD v TRIWAZ PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR THE VEIVERS FAMILY TRUST & ORS. Registrar Belcher, Court No. 6, Level 6, 9:30 AM: (Return of Subpoena by Telephone) 1 QUD674/2018 KANE MUNRO COOPER v MERCY SUPER PTY LTD & ANOR.

FEDERAL CIRCUIT COURT - FEDERAL LAW: Brisbane Registry, Tuesday, 3 November 2020, Harry Gibbs Commonwealth Law Courts Building, Level 6, 119 North Quay, BRISBANE, 4000. Judge Jarrett, Court No. 1, Level 1, 2:15 PM: (Judgment) 1 PEG669/2018 GNZ18 v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 2 MLG2693/2019 DEEPIKA MALLA & ORS v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 3 BRG27/2020 JATINDER SINGH v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 4 BRG57/2020 SHIBA KALA SAPKOTA KANDEL & ORS v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 5 BRG80/2020 ABDULAZEEZ A SHUKRI AL-ZAWEETI v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 6 BRG99/2020 APURBA RANABHAT & ANOR v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR; 7 BRG132/2020 JASWINDER SINGH v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS; 8 BRG212/2020 DEVINDER SINGH v MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS & ANOR. Judge Egan, Court No. 1, Level 4, 9:15 AM: (Part Heard) 1 BRG1100/2017 LAI FUNG (SUSANN) CHOY v QUEENSLAND UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY.

QUEENSLAND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS COMMISSION: Tuesday, 3 November 2020. Commissioner Knight, Hearing Room 22.01, 10:00 AM: GP/2020/14 (Mention) Andison, Gabrielle v West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

ADMINISTRATIVE APPEALS TRIBUNAL: Brisbane Registry, 295 Ann Street, BRISBANE QLD 4000. Tuesday, 3/11/2020. Senior Member Katter, Hearing Room 6.13, Level 6, 09:30AM: (Hearing by video conference - Resumed) 2018/4729 SDCS and Comcare. Senior Member Pola, Hearing Room 6.07, Level 6, 11:00AM: (Hearing by video conference - Resumed) 2020/5136 Chottu and Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs. Member Mitchell, 10:00AM: (Hearing by telephone) 2020/3727 Rogers and Secretary, Department of Social Services; 01:30PM: (Interlocutory hearing by telephone - Extension of time application) 2020/5906 Abdi Jim'ale and Secretary, Department of Social Services. Ms Bellamy, Member, Hearing Room 6.08, Level 6, 10:00AM: (Hearing by video conference - Resumed) 2020/5154 Lesuma and Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs. Conference Registrar Barker, 09:30AM: (Conference by Telephone) CR Barker 2018/2268 Shortis and Commissioner of Taxation; 2019/7878 Shortis and Commissioner of Taxation. Conference Registrar Durocher, 09:30AM: (Conference by Telephone) CR Durocher 2020/2902 Niebling and National Disability Insurance Agency 10:30AM: (Conference by Telephone) CR Durocher 2020/4776 Van Mater and Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs; 01:00PM: (Conference by Telephone) CR Durocher 2020/5693 Parrett and National Disability Insurance Agency; 02:30PM: (Conference by Telephone) CR Durocher 2020/2460 Rose and National Disability Insurance Agency.

FAMILY COURT OF AUSTRALIA: Harry Gibbs Commonwealth Law Courts Building, Cnr North Quay and Tank Streets, Brisbane. 03 November 2020. Before Justice Hogan, COURT 7, LEVEL 2, 10:00 AM: Dover S E & Sourry J M. Before Justice Carew, COURT 9, LEVEL 2, 10:00 AM: Millar M R & Fellows S L. Before Justice Baumann, COURT 14, LEVEL 2, 9:30 AM: Hoffman P L & K G; 10:00 AM: Hall C M & K L. Before Registrar Brooks, LEVEL 4, HEARING ROOM 4, 9:30 AM: Hodgson C L & Studt T D; 10:30 AM: Zabic M & Solter R R J; 11:30 AM: Burrows B E & Wallace A M E; 12:30 PM: Dowling G J & Heeley E; 2:00 PM: Galluzzo F P & Dougherty A M; 2:30 PM: Mcdonald L A & A M; 3:00 PM: Anderson S W & M L.

FEDERAL CIRCUIT COURT - FAMILY LAW: Harry Gibbs Commonwealth Law Courts Building, Cnr North Quay and Tank Streets, Brisbane. 03 November 2020. Before Judge Jarrett, COURT 1, LEVEL 1, 9:30 AM: Brady N & Wellington C H, Brown M P & Poulton E, Buckley M J & Rodgers S L, Davis C K & A D, Ervine L J & Macgregor A R, Gamble A J & Seiler S J, Ibbotson S L & D C, Kalmaz K Y & Mcdade J T, Matthews D P & , Mazzocato S L & Conway R M, O'Connell K & B M; Piggott, R L & Connolly, L & Connolly, J; Roy S T & Turner R, Singh K & S, Van Meteren C M & Malahoff A I, Wilson L E & Coffey J P; 11:00 AM: Brock J & F, Chen H & Lemire N, Colless R A & S M, Schultz M E & J M, Woodbridge B & Mullan J E. Before Judge Coates, COURT 12, LEVEL 2, 9:30 AM: Bowden D & Coutts A, Butcher M E & Falconer A, Dixon Y & J M, Edwards S M & Palmer C A, Ginn M H & T J & Henry F; 10:00 AM: Dodds J V & Mcphail A J, Gunn R E J & Wilton N W J, Hawken R L & Brown D, Jackson C A & Mccutchen R M, Macnamara N M & Tiyce C J; 10:30 AM: Potter A D & Cai Y, Poulton W S & Whitby K K I, Rogers A & J; 11:00 AM: Smith N S & C M, Trask A R & Harvey M R E; 11:30 AM: Varady J W & Watters S A, Woollard L & M D; 2:00 PM: Wales J & Olasiman P J. Before Judge Howard, COURT 6, LEVEL 1, 9:30 AM: Cunial G T & K J, Rossi D I & Ball K A; 10:00 AM: St Quintin S J & T D. Before Judge Purdon-Sully, COURT 4, LEVEL 1, 9:30 AM: Crockford J E & G R; 11:00 AM: Stuart A J & T. Before Judge Cassidy, COURT 13, LEVEL 2, 9:30 AM: Andersen D L R & Hough N, Brown J A & Nadrez A C, Mcgregor S N & Cutforth N C, O'Connor M L & , Robertson L & Kudzius S, Salmon S J L & Donaldson J C, Smith A T & K L; 10:00 AM: Clark P A & C A, Clark T A & Liu R, Condely J L & Forbes K M, Green S T S & Morrison A S, Gudaitis M & J, Hudson M E & Pivac D - D A, Kluver T & , Kruger P T & Evile K M, Little C A C & Kidd C V, Oswin D M & Hoksbergen W J, Rochford A N & Stevens T M, Stevens A J & Young T J, Williams H M & Mcgee N C. Before Judge L Turner, COURT 5, LEVEL 1, 9:30 AM: Ambrosiussen R J & Brereton P, Bryant C & Love D P O, Duff A K & Schwamberg R J, Robertson R R & B A, Russo B & Heinz D, Walker A & Z (Heng Koon); 10:30 AM: Brown A & Brooks A, Cooper A & Roughley K C, Edmunds C A & J M, Egan M J & Tulloh S R, Schlederer M J & R, Smiderle J & Richardson D A, Spittle S S W & Morison M R; 11:30 AM: Bowman-Hanson S L & Morgan L A, Mana L K & Richardson L A, Murray P I & Relton L S, Rankine D M & R C M, Scott-Hutchinson B & White T A, Stokell N H & M J, Vaartjes C L & D J, Wheatley A R & Kelly K L, Williams T L & Walk J; 2:00 PM: Creagh T L & Saunders K B, Donadel J D & G A, Highfield W L & Ahmed F, Mcilwain P J & S L, Tribout R & Grassi P R; 3:00 PM: Elden K J & Chapple E L, Kenny R D & Braly I P, Melehan-Eggins S L F & , Stewart Z & Haaring D. Before Judge Vasta, COURT 3, LEVEL 1, 9:30 AM: Hay-Spires J & Lambrou R G. Before Registrar Hibberd, REGISTRAR CONFERENCE ROOM, LEVEL 3, 9:00 AM: Secomb C M & Ries N W. Before Registrar Walker-Munro, REGISTRAR CONFERENCE ROOM, LEVEL 3, 9:00 AM: Martin E & J P. Before Registrar Turnbull, BY WEB CONFERENCE, 9:30 AM: Bradtke J P & K A, Brauer P A & D W, Chaffey P A & K A, Clements K & Clements M R, Dickinson J L & Welsh M S, Foster J D & Stuart D M, Geddes E R & Syed N R, Harris D M D & L L M, Harris R A & Simms M, Hatton L & Ruthenberg B, Hood P A & Plant M J, Jackson A L J & Dally E J, Lucht H T & W S, Rashleigh E & R, Sabzivand J A M & E, Von Schweinfurth C H & G H. Before Registrar Gray, LEVEL 4, HEARING ROOM 5, 9:30 AM: Allom E A & B A, Barisa A & S, Beech C L & Zammit M A C, Bourlon O & Y A, Cross E B & G J, Danieluk M & A J, Franklin T J & M L, Freeman L J & Quiroz C E, Gleeson R S & B J, Gore A W & E L, Hall N L & T A, Hooshyari A & Moaveni M K, Horton N L & Manning K L, Liekefett H E & Settetrombe S, Murray P & A, Myers S A & J, Niesler G & W J, Reynolds A L & B J, Rushworth J P & Smith S L, Sanson M & M G; 10:30 AM: Frendo J M & Frendo Menendez A G, Ibrahim R M H R & Elboushi G E E G, Jamieson S & A R, Lovini J H L & Jorgensen E, Sang D K & Jerop D, Watkins N & Tracey D, Yoshioka D & K. Before Registrar Sturgess, REGISTRAR CONFERENCE ROOM, LEVEL 3, 11:00 AM: Pastorella R L & T J. Before Registrar Walker, REGISTRAR CONFERENCE ROOM, LEVEL 3, 11:00 AM: Zhang E & Yap W W. Before Registrar Gray, LEVEL 4, HEARING ROOM 5, 11:30 AM: Bonett P J & P, Burgin A A & I J, Campbell-Buck L J & T J, Chhuo D & Sao K, Clarke J A & J E, Enders K V & Owen A D, Evans T V & R F, Green C E & D P, Hayward L D & A T, Johnston K B & T R, Modrow L J & G C, Moore J & T, Neal J R & D M, Shekh R & J A, Singh P M & N, Smith B R & S R S, Smith D K & M N, Stelling M B & Janezic N L, Udris T W & Blaxland E M, Wishaw K J & Holt J; 2:00 PM: Barry C A & Cousins L J, Allen N T & M L, Arthur M M & Seeger J A, Bamford J M & L A, Barbe A C & Yeasbley K J, Bryant G N & J L, Calabro V & R E, Chapman J H & Lynch N J, Cotter J J & Wait S L, Courtis G M & M L, Dungey E M & Charles S E, Faber S R & A V, Gamble M G & K R, Gosley R O & S B, Gray M R & N, Harden C & A, Hennig J D & K, Hills C B & K M, Hudson J L & Laws D A, Hutson J R & A A, Hynes J B & L M, Jeffrey W J & T C, Kiely J M & Martinelli M, Kitson M J & Farrell J, Lucas K W & W A, Mclachlan B P & Harding E A, Mclaughlin S M & B A, Moore P & J, Nguyen L V & A T P, Nicholls H J & Nguyen T C T, Phythian K L & L E, Schick G R & D J, Sinclair J D & Luchtan V, Stefanescu C A & A, Stewart J L & A M, Taylor W O & J E, Vella L V & H A, Walker M J & Carrett B L, Will S H & C L, Williams N G D & V M W, Woodall M & Woodall L. Before Registrar Turnbull, BY WEB CONFERENCE. 2:15 PM: Martin E & J P, Secomb C M & Ries N W; 3:30 PM: Pastorella R L & T J.

