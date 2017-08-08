How Ipswich paddle boarder became an Everyday Hero

RECOGNISED: Jason Lim of Flinders View has been nominated for an Everyday Hero Award after rescuing a man from drowning.

PERCHED on his board and paddling out into the rough sea, Ipswich man Jason Lim could hear faint cries for help.

The cries became louder and as he turned towards the Gold Coast shore, he could see two surfers trying to raise a lifeless body from the pounding ocean.

The man was face down in the water and when Mr Lim turned him over, he could see his face was blue and he wasn't breathing.

In a combination of CPR training, adrenaline and natural instinct, Mr Lim hurled the man onto his paddle board where he started to resuscitate the surfer who had been knocked unconscious by his own surfboard.

The man spewed water from his lungs and started breathing on his own even before the rescue party had reached the beach and the waiting ambulance.

"He was already blue and I thought he had gone by that time," Mr Lim said, recalling the experience from May.

"I started CPR and that managed to expel the water from his lungs and then he started foaming at the mouth so we put him in the recovery position.

"I was doing CPR on my paddle board in the ocean so we kept getting hit by waves but that was enough to kick start him and for his body to take over."

The man was alive and breathing when Mr Lim left him in the hands of the paramedics.

He said years of CPR and first aid training meant he knew exactly what to do to save the surfer from a drowning death.

"You just go into auto pilot, my training has given me the skills needed until help arrives," he said.

"Everyone should definitely get CPR and first aid training, we all have family and friends and you never know when you'll need it. The first responder is the most important."

His selfless actions saw him nominated for a QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards.

The awards recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the Queensland community or given meritorious service to their association.

Focusing on recognising future leaders and identifying role models, the awards are a way of celebrating and saying thank you to those who make a difference in the community, those who achieve their best, and those who serve others.

To nominate a hero visit www.qbank.com.au/community-proud/everyday-heroes-awards.