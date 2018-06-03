'Everybody loves him': Champion reins supreme

IS this the most popular horse in Queensland?

It's starting to look that way - the Clydesdale stallion named Duncan Valley Raghnall took out the title of Supreme Champion at the Boonah show at the weekend and it wasn't his first time.

Coleyville breeder Bradley Wood is fairly new to the horse showing scene in Ipswich and surrounds but his five-year-old, 18 hands high horse has already been named Supreme Champion at all the recent shows including Gatton, Kalbar and Marburg.

"He was Champion Stallion at the EKKA last year too," Mr Wood said.

"Everybody loves him. He has such a presence about him, like he really knows he's a stallion but is quiet about it. And he puts on a good show."

Duncan Valley Raghnall wasn't the one proving popular with the show itself expected to announce a record attendance crowd this year.

Boonah Show Society Secretary Beth Hern said "pavilions were bursting at the seams".

"Attendance is definitely nudging the record," Ms Hern said.

"We put on a good old fashioned country show and that's what people want to see.

"We had great weather, which helps, and the pavilions were bursting at the seams."

Each year the Boonah Show attracts between 6000 and 7000 people, in a town of about 3500.