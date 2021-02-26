Menu
Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kenneth Charles Sullivan

Jonathan Gary Balkin

Gregory Thomas Orcher

Garth Lindsey Hutton Nantes

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26

