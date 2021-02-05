Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Michelle Meree Morrison

Bevan Allan Steinhardt

Brendan Peter Edwards

Peter John Bulmer

Ashley Michael Purcell

Chester Junior Ivy

Sharmaine Louise Gilbert

Susan Elizabeth Goodsell

Gavin Herbert Maunder

Jessica Singleton

Margaret Verona Dunning

Garth Lindsey Hutton Nantes

Gavin John Corley

Gary Frank Erickson

Luke Thomas Couchy

Paul Christopher Coates

Michael John Davis

Kieran James Shallcross

Dillion Joshua Wood

Breeanna Maree Hannah-Ros Diefenbach

Graeme Leigh Beagley

Louise Jean Lowien

Sean Clem Malone

Robert John Nicolle

Timothy Aaron Dunn

Nicholas Neil Pratten

Keran Douglas Sandy

David Paul Simpson

Daniel Pilkington

Sean Anthony Purcell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

More Stories

toogoolawah

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New real estate opens doors in booming Lockyer hub

        Premium Content New real estate opens doors in booming Lockyer hub

        Property Having spent two years operating from a home office, the Lockyer Valley’s newest realtor has opened a store front in what she describes as the hub of the region.

        NAMED & SHAMED: Lockyer’s recent drug drivers on our road

        Premium Content NAMED & SHAMED: Lockyer’s recent drug drivers on our road

        Crime From back roads and highways, these drivers were behind the wheel when using drugs.

        The $300m power station that’s now worth nothing

        Premium Content The $300m power station that’s now worth nothing

        News Over a $1 billion erased from value of carbon-emitting assets

        New Ipswich stadium still priority as NRL bid supercharged

        Premium Content New Ipswich stadium still priority as NRL bid supercharged

        Council News The newly formed Brisbane Jets will play at Suncorp Stadium if the bid is...