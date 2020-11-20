Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Matthew David Lee
Paul Christopher Coates
Nathanael Peter Drysdale
Karen Hazel Natole
Matthew Gregory Collett
Julie Lee Streek
Timothy Aaron Dunn
Jessica Singleton
Taliah Lee Marie Doyle
Stephen Lee Morris
Carly Conway
Alexander Lee Fear
Jennifer Anne Ifield
Radlen Paul Chamberlain
Yarran O'Rourke
Kenneth Charles Sullivan
Dallas James Wallin
Brian William Taylor
Jasmine Glynda Van Welie
Adam Daniel Hallman
Henry Leslie Frith
Thomas Ian Robert Riddell
Chelsea Rose Wicks
Sheveleigh Rewa Graham
Terri Ellen Hutchison
Steven John O'Brien
Luke John William Bright-Tournier
Anthany James Slater
Terrence Victor Trainer
Adam Bruce Martens
Benjamin David Stolzenberg
Samantha Lee Egan
Jay Malcolm Marschke
Benjamin Thomas Stirling
Jack Hank Charles Bylsma
Brenton Luke Pope
Billy Jack Thomson
Jonathan Pacuraru
Pieter Koster
Reese Ian Learmont
Thorne Adam Rice
William Patrick Shaw
Jacob Benjamin Wilson
Rhiannon Lee Andrews
Troy James Berry
Nathan James Jackson
Mark Joseph Loborec
Nicholas Daniel Marsh
Daniel Robert John Fritz
Matthew Anthony Hamilton
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, November 20