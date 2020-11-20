Menu
Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
20th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Matthew David Lee

Paul Christopher Coates

Nathanael Peter Drysdale

Karen Hazel Natole

Matthew Gregory Collett

Julie Lee Streek

Timothy Aaron Dunn

Jessica Singleton

Taliah Lee Marie Doyle

Stephen Lee Morris

Carly Conway

Alexander Lee Fear

Jennifer Anne Ifield

Radlen Paul Chamberlain

Yarran O'Rourke

Kenneth Charles Sullivan

Dallas James Wallin

Brian William Taylor

Jasmine Glynda Van Welie

Adam Daniel Hallman

Henry Leslie Frith

Thomas Ian Robert Riddell

Chelsea Rose Wicks

Sheveleigh Rewa Graham

Terri Ellen Hutchison

Steven John O'Brien

Luke John William Bright-Tournier

Anthany James Slater

Terrence Victor Trainer

Adam Bruce Martens

Benjamin David Stolzenberg

Samantha Lee Egan

Jay Malcolm Marschke

Benjamin Thomas Stirling

Jack Hank Charles Bylsma

Brenton Luke Pope

Billy Jack Thomson

Jonathan Pacuraru

Pieter Koster

Reese Ian Learmont

Thorne Adam Rice

William Patrick Shaw

Jacob Benjamin Wilson

Rhiannon Lee Andrews

Troy James Berry

Nathan James Jackson

Mark Joseph Loborec

Nicholas Daniel Marsh

Daniel Robert John Fritz

Matthew Anthony Hamilton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, November 20

