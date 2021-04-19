Menu
Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
19th Apr 2021 1:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel Hiriei Koperu

Fidelma Kurai

Donald Alan Clark

Hayden Hayes

Beau Dean Budak

Anna Louise Evans

Daniel John Hopkinson

Mitchell David Lollback

Steven James Lawson

Peter Austin Forrester

Alicia Maree Scully

Justin Alexander Costello

Andrew Paul Chambel

Benjamin Wayne Cashmore

Ryan Harrison Woods

Jennifer Elise Ainscough

Todd Scott Whatley

Nathaniel John Matthews

Tabitha Lee Violet Adams

Chloe Collins

Emma Jayne Mann

Prase West Stichter

Dylon Luke Mccarthy

Kim Louise Delaporte

Brandon John Walker

Lay-Jordan Peewee Kimura

Adam Colin Quilty

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19

