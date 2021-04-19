Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel Hiriei Koperu
Fidelma Kurai
Donald Alan Clark
Hayden Hayes
Beau Dean Budak
Anna Louise Evans
Daniel John Hopkinson
Mitchell David Lollback
Steven James Lawson
Peter Austin Forrester
Alicia Maree Scully
Justin Alexander Costello
Andrew Paul Chambel
Benjamin Wayne Cashmore
Ryan Harrison Woods
Jennifer Elise Ainscough
Todd Scott Whatley
Nathaniel John Matthews
Tabitha Lee Violet Adams
Chloe Collins
Emma Jayne Mann
Prase West Stichter
Dylon Luke Mccarthy
Kim Louise Delaporte
Brandon John Walker
Lay-Jordan Peewee Kimura
Adam Colin Quilty
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19