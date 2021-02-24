Menu
Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
24th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joshua David Sands

Alois Ulk

Kurt Lofgren

Glen John Briggs

Kathryn May Dorsett

Andrew Kevin Kirwin

Luke James Hawthorne

Lucas Nikolajuk

Jade Katherine West

James Lesley Edwards

Shannon Jai Shakespeare

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Lewis Mark Ngatuere

Shane Anthony Wilson

Tabitha Lee Violet Adams

Andrew Simpson

Anthony Reid

Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves

Nicholas James Townsend

Brent Eamon Magee

Robert Geoffrey Schoonder

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24

