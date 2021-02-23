Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alois Ulk

Lewis Mark Ngatuere

Joshua David Sands

Jade Katherine West

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Lucas Nikolajuk

Nicholas James Townsend

Kurt Lofgren

Robert Geoffrey Schoonder

Andrew Kevin Kirwin

Anthony Reid

Community Newsletter SignUp

Andrew Simpson

Glen John Briggs

Luke James Hawthorne

Tabitha Lee Violet Adams

Shane Anthony Wilson

Kathryn May Dorsett

James Lesley Edwards

Shannon Jai Shakespeare

Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves

Brent Eamon Magee

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23

More Stories

redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive influx into city expected as Ipswich hosts Qld titles

        Premium Content Massive influx into city expected as Ipswich hosts Qld...

        Sport After false start due to COVID, BMX officials gearing up for major week of racing. See the colourful track upgrade

        ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

        Premium Content ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

        News An Ipswich family building in a new estate discovered an ‘annoying’ theft at their...

        ‘Justice’ sought for soldier found dead in river

        Premium Content ‘Justice’ sought for soldier found dead in river

        News A soldier who ‘fell through the cracks’ and was discharged after he was found dead...

        Cost of councillor support staff to top $1 million

        Premium Content Cost of councillor support staff to top $1 million

        Council News Ipswich councillors are paid $122,400 a year on top of super and a car allowance.