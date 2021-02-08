Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Amy Demelza Hewitt

Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick

Donna-Marie Taylor

Corey Jay Borland

Timmothy James Knight

Samuel Kevin Tarrant-O'Neill

Jonathan Lee Broom

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Corey Robert Edward Mead

Jarrad Ray Penrose

Patrick Mcalorum

Tyson Lee Chard

Jamie Aperehama Saies-Ruruku

Anthony William Brown

Paul Nathan Mondientz

Glenn Neville Hemsworth

Jayden Scott Neil Moody

Douglas Alexander Wray

Chantel Maree Frazer

Ricky James Daniel Loughnan

Craig John Glasgow

Tania Gayle Pope

Timothy Andrew Symons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

More Stories

redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Premium Content ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Motor Sports A local glazier is set to race in his ninth Finke Desert Race, where injuries and breakdowns are just part and parcel of the iconic event

        Labor child care plan to get more parents back to work

        Premium Content Labor child care plan to get more parents back to work

        Politics Shayne Neumann says the release of new data highlights the need for Labor’s...

        Heartless serial thief steals old lady’s orchids

        Premium Content Heartless serial thief steals old lady’s orchids

        Crime The court heard she had 80 prior convictions for stealing or unlawfully taking...

        Ipswich Nature centre welcomes cute new arrivals

        Premium Content Ipswich Nature centre welcomes cute new arrivals

        Council News Almost 20,000 people visited the Ipswich Nature Centre over the school holidays and...