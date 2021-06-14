Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 14
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Harley Dylan Anderson
Jane Lealamisa
Ben Abio
Samantha Lee-Rose Bebbington
Reegan Max Turton
Joshua Graham Nightingale
Alana Louise Reilly
Brenton Daniel Ellul
Tamati Turoa Tuhi
Leon Froneman
Luke Rodney Maurice
Leandra De Paula Silva
Thomas Yagan Davidson
Jasmine Irene Rose Palmer
Aaron James Presgrave
Vikas Kumar Sunda
Kylie Joan Chandler
Colin Keith Austin
Vance Everard Summers
Lassica Moira Gagai
Matthew Timothy Kelly
Louis William Ansell
Benjamin Reece Bushnel
Mary-Ann Catherine Louise Manson
Dean Joseph Wagner
Joshua Mark Peary
Rebecca Kim Rose Roberts
Larissa Ann Nicholson
Zakaria J Sylvaster
Adam Michael Geier
Michael John Hammond
Christopher William Brown
Dylan Jay Hillbery
Mitchell Leonard Pollard
Chloe Laurel Grace Rayner
Clifton Lealofi Uaita Setu
Michael Bateman
Rhiannon Elizabeth Kane
Sandra Maila Salo
Wayne Alan Morgan
Ashley Francis Graham
Dennis Robert Shields
Wendy Joy West
Ashley John William Walker
Arnold Serias Maglaque
Zakaria Sylvaster
Greg Berry
Levi Jacob Bell
Li'Ekina He Vaha Folau Fakaosi
Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson
Lachlan Glen Hagen
Braydon John Holt
Chantelle Kaldi
Amy Sue Ross
Zakk David Capes
Aaron Peter James Wilson
Benjamin Luke Hanslow
Tammy Leigh Hale
Atwifu Abubakare
Andrew Patrick Stratton
David Lawrence White
