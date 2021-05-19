FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 19

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Stephen Christopher Singh

Lilly Jane Eddy

Nathan John Miller

Jeremy David Paul Rasmussen

Kirra May Craft

Barry John Kelly

Bannon Scott Connor Rogers

Zak Luke Cree

Corey Peter Doble

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd

Graham Robert Loxton

Taupale Sauaso

Damon Jock Currie

Jason Edward Bamberry

Dylan Anthony Ward

Scott Bradley Palmer

David Alan King

Troy Matthew Waldon

Savarnah Danyell Stenstra

Steven Sean O'Reilly

Alyce Leanne Margerison

David John Battisson

Leann Doreen Davies

Jessica Lee Barrett

Saumalu Moananu

Ethan Laird Hollingsworth

William Louis Karrasch

Montell Malcolm Suey

Traven Lee Fisher

Byron James Kent Weldon

Garth Michael Reid

Joseph Keith Cutmore

Zachary Benjamin Parkinson

Randal Wade Bravo

Stephen Tahata

Christopher Lee O'Kell

Matt Anthony Holland

Paul Jason Purcell

Marlina Sendon

Jennifer Leigh Ware

Ignnatius Chigaeme Onyenakasa

Troy Leonard Carrick

Sharon Maree Thoms

Michael Wayne Paul Hele

Matthew Robert Rome

Jasmine Nelsolita Magee

Ikani Joel Mafi

Lisa Maree Parnell

Sione Benjamin Liki

Sahale Rhys Huth Petzler

Hayden Ross Foster

Rajbeer Khangura

Michael Laurence Fuller

Derek Mark Oliver

Akwinder Kaur

Matthew Grant William Tredgold

Joshua Aubrey David Macey

Kurt Christian Lowe

Wayne James Jones

Louisa Hui-Min Galagher

Sheree Laing

Christopher Michael Sjoert Reussien

Mark Clinton Atta-Singh

Katrina Gayle Hanson

Corey James Beatson

Thomas William Armstrong

Karen May O'Reilly

Michael George Graves

Saleh Atasoy

Kristie Mae Cowap

Tricia Megan Kerwin

Curtis James Ward-Kaye

Manuel Norman Puime

Sharna Skye Graham

Yel Mayen

Rebecca Anne Smith

Rami Chaarani

Traven Fisher

Jarren Sutton Shapcott

Jarrad Andrew Fisher

William James Parsons

Brandan Than

Nathan John Muller

Matthew Dee Restell

Shantel Marie Lee Sheehy

Kristian Joseph Capper

George Da Costa

Bradley Mark Marlin

Jody Anne Louise Sedgwick

Hope Allirra Kaye Kennedy-Tilse

Chandlar Leigh Errol Perry

Jordan Roman Brennan

Daniel Jarrod Warren

Jo-Anne Leesa Christensen

James Vincent Abrams

Matthew Griffiths

Dean Jason Elberg

John Maxwell Koffal

Trevor John Rogers

William Faamanu Ioane Taeao

Darren John Cole

Alan Richard Redden

Jake Fredrick Davis

Jessica Louise Roon

Kai Noble Brown

Linda Kaye Gustafson

Kym Ayesha Dundas

Bradley Robert Scott

Keith Owen Eason

Michael Benjamin Scribner

Servana Judith Anne Stanley

Stuart Malcom Weller

Travis Andrew Nelson

Seth Adam Ashe

Warwick Andrew Doncaster

Kylie Ann Reed

Paul Francis Manwarring

Carn Damien Vandersyde

Anthony James Zerella

Ater Emmanuel Malual

Graham Anthony John Cox

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon

Suellen Moxham

Nathan Alexander Rees

Matthew Alexander Mc Bean

Sheldon Thomas Symonds

Razia Macleod

Christopher Gordon Miller

Brooke Maree Flatman

Jason Phillip Lee

Breeanna Connie Horton

Robert Keith James Mcburnie

Kayialee Janalia Robinson

Stephen Adrian Duggan

Michaela Maree Fa'Agutu

Greta Jackson

Shea Edward Patrick Mcgeown

Paul Jacob Arthur Greer

Nicholas Alexander Stathis

Jamie-Lee Floyde

Russell John Thomas

Stephen Eltje Roy Clark

Teremoana Junior Ben

Musa Beneth Domomi

Sharon Lesley Pyne

Wayne Reginald Butler

Andrew John Staunton

Jacob Gregory Love

Amanda Jane Mair

Brendan Robert Jerome

Daniel John Edwards

Kobi Alexander Mcgreevy

Tara Lorraine Davey

Casey James Stanley Timm

Jordan Layne Fanning

Nahid Hasan Bhuiyan

Nadia Daly

Wayde Anthony Marshall

Benjamin Keith Ponton Johnson

Brodie Jeet Singh

Joel Dennis Brown

Nathan Lee Wyllie-Clarke

Joel Daniel Sandrin

Wayne Stephen King

Mitchell John Edgar

Zachary Paul Linsday Crosswell

Isaac Joseph Buttigieg

Tyson Tyrone Farrier

Nouata Lole

Damien Joshua Smith

Jamie Lee Hanrahan

Trentt Paul Fogarty

Christopher Lee Okell

Glen Wallace Smith

Raymond Robert Radunz

Dut Kuch Chol

Christopher James Parnaby

John Paul Harris

Joshua James Williamson

Lane Polgreen

Todd Justin Kopelke

Alina Jane Lane

Matthew Glenn Hewitt

Phillip Alan Geoffrey Taylor

Nicholas Wynn

Katrina Rae Wells

Kinaan Chaarani

Brenyn Tyla Franklin

Justin John Kuhner

Abhilash Hinge

Mohammed Shiraz Rafiq

Majok Chol Majok

