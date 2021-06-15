FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

William Ian Joseph Purcell

Sean Obrien

Jared Vaughan

Colin William James Torpy

Brayden James Maxwell Battison

Jade Alisa Graham

Celestine Janette Taylor

Kathee-Ann Hope Snell-Green

Jodie Marie Fowler

Jack Thomas Hayes

David George Flower

Colin Jack Smith

Colin John Lee

Khaleed Hossin

Joel David Stuart

Tina Ellen Taylor

Barry William O'Donnell

Sarah Jane Hartmann

Kimberley Ann Vogler

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

Matthew Charles Harris

Adam Michael Geier

Zavian Rhea Kratzke

Nicholas James Noomaara

Bindee Loscialpo Sloane

Jason Leslie Phillips

Amanda Jane Whinfield

Joel Connor Joseph Kerwin

Mafutaga Reuben Fesolai

Robert Michael Clifford

Shannelle Dorothy Woodrow

Jessica Elizabeth Bowler

Justin Glenn Tudman

Jakeob George Parkinson

Lubo Jonic

Breeanna Lorraine Maitland

Tess Chandra Lynden-Bell

Damien Scot Shields

Leanne Barr

Gabriel Terrence Iven Wheildon

Leslie Owen Gibson

Matthew Joseph Mcmanus

Desmond Peter Gorry

Ashley Phillip Mackenzie

Bradley Nathan James

Judith May Shillingsworth

Lee Gerard Heath

Ulrike Sopia Colangelo

Matthew Sprenger

Tyrone Wakeling

Shea James Woods

Jamiee Alison Hall

Amanda Dee Macqueen

Jamie Matthew Costin

Corey Michael Dunning

Jaimee Alison Hall

Jeremy Mark Graham

Thomas Yagan Davidson

Jason Charles Robertson

Kim Lee Brett

Miguel Angel Baluskas

Jason Cook

Daniel Joseph Heerema

Marcus Eligh Bradley

Maheep Singh Basra

William James Moore

Ashley Anthony Elliott Sullivan

Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya

Matthew Telaulau Czech

Merrick Wade Ubank

Nicholas Colin Clough

Mitchell Garry Troy Goebel

Julian Michael Korpela

Rebecca Kim Rose Roberts

Lachlan Leslie Gordon Harris

Stephanie Louise Elizabeth Kozubek

Nathan Brian Poulsen

Jane Stephanie Tuiava

James Paul Tange

Wade Lee Grant Stafford

Kenneth William Fermor

Jeremy Stephen Allan Clayton

Chad Barry Evans

Daniel Wayne Bourke

Isaac James Morris

Sam Gregory Hughes

Deborah Gail Hooper

Trent Murphy Kinchela

James Eric Mands

Brendan Stephen Davies

Aaliyah Christine Peisley

Joe Evans

Jamie Ray Durnford

Jesse Armstrong Hamilton

Steel William Peter Polgreen

Henry Wall

Amos Ochan Oyat

Luke John Connelly

Gregory John Lee

Lane Polgreen

Joseph Christian Bomah

Breanna May Hawker

Tanya E-Laine Higgins

Jonathan Robert Blair

Adrian James Gorringe

Jeremy Andrew Hamley

Mayot Ayuel Mayot

Thinh Tuan Pham

Christopher Neal Johnson

William James Murdoch

Orbison James Fisher

Kharn James Phister

Yaak Chol Dau

William Benjamin Akuhata Tyler

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 15