FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
William Ian Joseph Purcell
Sean Obrien
Jared Vaughan
Colin William James Torpy
Brayden James Maxwell Battison
Jade Alisa Graham
Celestine Janette Taylor
Kathee-Ann Hope Snell-Green
Jodie Marie Fowler
Jack Thomas Hayes
David George Flower
Colin Jack Smith
Colin John Lee
Khaleed Hossin
Joel David Stuart
Tina Ellen Taylor
Barry William O'Donnell
Sarah Jane Hartmann
Kimberley Ann Vogler
Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor
Matthew Charles Harris
Adam Michael Geier
Zavian Rhea Kratzke
Nicholas James Noomaara
Bindee Loscialpo Sloane
Jason Leslie Phillips
Amanda Jane Whinfield
Joel Connor Joseph Kerwin
Mafutaga Reuben Fesolai
Robert Michael Clifford
Shannelle Dorothy Woodrow
Jessica Elizabeth Bowler
Justin Glenn Tudman
Jakeob George Parkinson
Lubo Jonic
Breeanna Lorraine Maitland
Tess Chandra Lynden-Bell
Damien Scot Shields
Leanne Barr
Gabriel Terrence Iven Wheildon
Leslie Owen Gibson
Matthew Joseph Mcmanus
Desmond Peter Gorry
Ashley Phillip Mackenzie
Bradley Nathan James
Judith May Shillingsworth
Lee Gerard Heath
Ulrike Sopia Colangelo
Matthew Sprenger
Tyrone Wakeling
Shea James Woods
Jamiee Alison Hall
Amanda Dee Macqueen
Jamie Matthew Costin
Corey Michael Dunning
Jaimee Alison Hall
Jeremy Mark Graham
Thomas Yagan Davidson
Jason Charles Robertson
Kim Lee Brett
Miguel Angel Baluskas
Jason Cook
Daniel Joseph Heerema
Marcus Eligh Bradley
Maheep Singh Basra
William James Moore
Ashley Anthony Elliott Sullivan
Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya
Matthew Telaulau Czech
Merrick Wade Ubank
Nicholas Colin Clough
Mitchell Garry Troy Goebel
Julian Michael Korpela
Rebecca Kim Rose Roberts
Lachlan Leslie Gordon Harris
Stephanie Louise Elizabeth Kozubek
Nathan Brian Poulsen
Jane Stephanie Tuiava
James Paul Tange
Wade Lee Grant Stafford
Kenneth William Fermor
Jeremy Stephen Allan Clayton
Chad Barry Evans
Daniel Wayne Bourke
Isaac James Morris
Sam Gregory Hughes
Deborah Gail Hooper
Trent Murphy Kinchela
James Eric Mands
Brendan Stephen Davies
Aaliyah Christine Peisley
Joe Evans
Jamie Ray Durnford
Jesse Armstrong Hamilton
Steel William Peter Polgreen
Henry Wall
Amos Ochan Oyat
Luke John Connelly
Gregory John Lee
Lane Polgreen
Joseph Christian Bomah
Breanna May Hawker
Tanya E-Laine Higgins
Jonathan Robert Blair
Adrian James Gorringe
Jeremy Andrew Hamley
Mayot Ayuel Mayot
Thinh Tuan Pham
Christopher Neal Johnson
William James Murdoch
Orbison James Fisher
Kharn James Phister
Yaak Chol Dau
William Benjamin Akuhata Tyler
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 15