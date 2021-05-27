FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Thomas Lee Preston

Shay Marie Wilson

Liam Anthony Bate

Chelsea Celine Jewel Link

Kirsty Daniela Petra Matakovic

Sarah Edith Scott

Belinda Marie Thompson

Glenn Luther

Chantel Mary Lea Haigh

Greta Jackson

Adam James Phister

Tyler Hawk Ranger

Dayle William Sneddon

Peter Robert Bond

Peniata Ben Tasi

Isaac Lang Wright

Beau Levi Kennedy

Mathew Patrik Mckenzie

Kristie-Lee Zernike

Shayleen Narelle Collins

Chris Lee Ingram

Vikas Kumar Sunda

Musa Beneth Domomi

Nathan Clinton William Taylor

Jacob Thomas Davidson

Daniel Manfred Galli

Asher Alfred Baxter-Sayers

Naomi Anne Hodgson

Mikaela Kate Simpson

Rebecca Lea Willmott

Rhys Lindsay Collins

Shontelle Lack

Christopher John Mills

Joshua Bigbee

Stephen John Dillon

Travis Alexander Keay

Timothy Triston Horne

Naite I Moana Tuifua

Brady Grosbernd

Matthew John Kalaja

James Robert Broughton

Courtney Maree Martin

Justin Kenneth Fackler

Lana Pearl Bathgate

Donna Marie O'Leary

Jenifer Anthony Ayaa

Paul Damien Parkinson

Nathan Anderson

Anna Catherine Kahler

Kamren Ian Westcott

Nicholas John Anforth

Peta-Jade Utteridge

Curtis William Gibson

Kylie Elizabeth Butler

Luke Noel Brown

Liam Sean Mccaffrey

Leigh Ann Jeffries

Brendon John Nolan

Luke Joseph Paul Sharplin

Donald Christopher Jefferies

Micheal Shane England

Christopher Colin Bath

Matthew James Hosking

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Kristian Keasberry

Fiona Mary Butler

Anthony Boyd Watterson

Amie Leanne Jones

Elise Taylor Williams

Ngawai Aroha Brunton

Anita-Jo Ellie Nona

Bailey Jade Nunn

Mavae Fasa

Tina Ellen Taylor

Karen Susanne Doyle

Michael John Brown

Scott Edward Minter

Terrance Gregory Bick

Jade Marie Newton

Tony Norford

Michael Rodney Ballantine

Dillon Mark Fry

Nathan Brian Poulsen

Aaron Jeffrey Smith

Dean Paul Morcus

Bradley Robert Crittenden

Ajay Daniel Hughes

Elizabeth Waquoi

Shera Shantell Miller

Emily Marie Lucas

Maxwell Elwyn Bressow

Brent Joseph Royle

Aaron David Vagulans

Gavin Hugh Engi

Peta Jade Utteridge

Jeffrey Wayne Bushnell

Jason Wayne Kay

Janine Lisa Rhind

Amanda Jane Bornen

Dale Anthony Lankester

Laighney Sarah Cribbens

Rory William Hockins

Akwal Maikil Maywin

Samantha Gretchen Killoran

Rishaun William Simpson

Janelle Esther Robinson

Cody Shaun Mckevett

Danielle Maree Spurr

James Fabian Langwe

Harrison John Fitzsimons

Danny Raymond Dawson

Barry Anthony Sampson-Searle

Daniel Alofania Hills

Anthony James Tiedeman

Joseph Watene-Lauina

Jessica Skye Christensen

Emma Joan Bakes

Hannah Martin

Ashley Michael Boyd

Adam Walter Harry Boreham

Taneille Ann Eliot

Sarah Jayne Persechino

Tiffany Natasha Marchitto

Arnold Serias Maglaque

Mikaela Kate Cory

Samual Thomas Carr

Kamahni May Robinson

Grant James Motley

Gavin Darrin Bergin

Kyle James Hibbert

Daniel James Russell

Khyla Puketapu Ngawai Rangi

Edan Joseph Mennega

Renee Sheree Brackin

Jake Connor Wilson

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge

Lachlan William Lewis-Herbert

Dallas Jade Steven Benko

Melissa Rey

Prince Sheriff

Sara Emilyrose Smith

Indio Jasmine Williams

Ihimera Awatea Ratahi Bishop

Benjamin James Macdonald

Trei Anthony Blackman

Shanara Anne Margeret Weatherall

Warwick Michael Baker

Nicholas Ian Mcgregor

Trent Allan Manthey

Kerry John Bergin

Michael Timothy Briody

Sebastian Kubiak

William John Graham

Kylie Tamara-Ann Junge

Joshua Gilbert Mansfield

Tracy Dawn Cooper

Kye James Bowen

Kelly Marie Meehan

Glenda Maree Mackenzie

Malat Deng Akoy

Cade Alex Kenneth Wilson

Jayden Gary Ziebell

John Andrew Williams

Britney Mary Castle

Alisha Anne Benson

Mitchell Andrew Dewhirst

