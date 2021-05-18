FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18

Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

Filbert Rwigema

Owen Glenn Ross Wackerling

Jerald James Spanner

Emmanuel Jamus Owole

Aaron Clint Holland

Deborah Gail Hooper

Jesse Keith Ashe

Sandra Maila Salo

Jamie Ray Durnford

Victor Norman Lofdahl

Jane Stephanie Tuiava

Kurt Wayne Parnaby

Keith Owen Eason

Rhys Darby Harman

Percy Bond

Bradley Nathan James

David Lawrence White

Shontanai Lillian Jean Arnold

Steven Peter Morgan

Zachary Noel Alan Williams-Littleford

Breeanna Lorraine Maitland

Garry Charles Galea

David George Flower

Orbison James Fisher

Cheryleen Lee-Marie Morgan

Abdullah Bin Salim

Miguel Angel Baluskas

Nicholas Colin Clough

Isaac James Morris

Stephanie Louise Elizabeth Kozubek

Catherine Dinah Rose

Richard Popit

Aly Tommy

George Da Costa

William Edward Castles

Clint William Johnson

Brodie Adam Mizzi

Kate Alexandra Reidy

Thinh Tuan Pham

James Junior Timai

Gabriel Terrence Iven Wheildon

Brett Jeffrey Reed

Shea James Woods

Trevor Barron Laukai Chapman

Robert Craig Westhead

Ned Whautere Kahui

Crystal Leigh Johnson

Jasmine Nelsolita Magee

Lane Polgreen

Christopher Stephen Parker

Joshua Neville Arndt

Daniel Edward Sellick

Lassica Moira Gagai

Ethan Paul Thomsen

Liam Michael Cranston Debets

Blake Timothy Newman

Faith Aloa-Mutukore Rio

Neil Reginald Johnson

James Te Piki Riwai-Couch

Tiger Hargood

Rosanna Fuatino Mauga

Leanne Barr

David John Hargraves

Brodie Lee Lambret

Jesse Armstrong Hamilton

Megan Jane Cosh

Rhonda Beth Cullen

Dwayne Paul Fogarty

Roselynn Ioane

Brodie Johannes Reynolds

Tyran Patrick Chapman

Lubo Jonic

Kelly Lee O'Connell

Joel Connor Joseph Kerwin

Jade Alisa Graham

Becki Jenae Sullie

Nathan Luke Price

Brayden James Maxwell Battison

Johnathon Neil Griffiths

Chris Lee Ingram

Keegan Josephine Emma Gillanders

Fanes Kalumbwa

Jemma Alexandria Green

Ethan Thomas Walsh

Phillip Kyle Gough

Paul Jacob Cranitch

Wade Lee Grant Stafford

Antoine Colin Anderson

Matthew Telaulau Czech

Kenneth William Fermor

Wolfgang Siegfried Rampitsch

Shannelle Dorothy Woodrow

Adam James Hansen

Jared Francis Smith

Gary Michael James Thomson

Chloe Marie Brehm

Jeremy Mark Graham

James Eric Mands

Penny Anne Kirby

Karen Irene Synot

Nathan Jay Bontoft

Joshua Andrew Garner

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18