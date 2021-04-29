FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Belinda Ann Stevens
Terilyn Moana Tuitupou
Sarah Ann Heathcote
Sebastian Kubiak
Leah Elizabeth Gaye Meinhardt
Andrew Scott Thom
Peter Jason Thomas Mcphedran
Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp
Brian John Moyden
Nu'Uuaea Lole Uaea
Graeme Eric Schliff
Leon Russell O'Brien
Edan Joseph Mennega
John Ernst Pollock
Jake Andrew Usher
Sarah Jayne Persechino
Dean Andrew Bell
Jade Alisa Graham
Kylie Tamara-Ann Junge
Georgia Rose Bopf
Kye James Bowen
Chad Barry Evans
Trent Anthony Borchert
Bianca Jane Pedersen
Adam James Phister
Kallum Thomas Lee Binge
Dean Thomas Keenan
Jade Marie Newton
Iga Juma Wani Wani
Curtis William Gibson
Nathan Edward Collins
Manihera Tamati Salesi Maraki
Sandy Scott Spinks
Warwick Michael Baker
Dexton Casey Simic Thorn
Joel Ryan Van Den Brand
Beau Anthony Elliot Sullivan
Mitchell Andrew Dewhirst
Beau Levi Kennedy
Timothy Triston Horne
Adam James Siver
Leon Ashley Richardson
Brienna Dianne Mitchell
Gregory William Finn
Barry Stewart Hayes
Dean Colvin
John Collin Thomas Palmer
Amber Kaitlyn Voysey
Zubair Illyas Mohammed
Tony Charles Wilkins
Cory Malcolm Szolna
Luke Joseph Paul Sharplin
Trevor Matthew King
Maree Elizabeth Stephan
Cameron Churchward
Joel Carr
Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis
Kim Louise Johnston
Matthew Leggatt
Chol Bol Nyoun
Nicholas John Anforth
Michael Timothy Briody
Jesse James West
Paul Tom Player
Joshua Edward Burden
Alix Lee Smithson
Matthew Vincent Capper
Haley Sarah Margaret Liverton
Nicholas Ian Mcgregor
Francis Christopher Earley
Robert Timothy Shillingsworth
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Frank Joseph Morris
Danielle Louise Hayes
James Fabian Langwe
Daniel Christian-Thomas Dampier
Mark Graham Delahunty
Amy Lee Joyce Townsend
Ronald Benjamin Engle
Tarelle Bell
Cody Shaun Mckevett
Nigel Andrew Sells
Allistair Stuart Broadbere
Gregory John Kingdom
Emily Marie Lucas
Courtney Elizabeth Mccreath
Danielle Maree Spurr
Callum Thomas Moore
Cecil James Anderson
Lynden Noel Ronan
William Pete Simpson
Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga
Grant Alexander Yule
Trei Anthony Blackman
Parkah Ryan Curwen
John Joseph Kennedy
Andrew Mark Christie
Kyle James Hibbert
Cody Leslie Joiner
Donald Christopher Jefferies
Dion Douglas Murray
Joseph Mark Ashworth-Preece
Eseneiaso Faga
Tracy Dawn Cooper
Anna Catherine Kahler
Jayden Gary Ziebell
Jack Alan William Hertrick
Kelly Anne Robertson
Jackson Tony Henare
Rachael Anne Scott
Richard Vincent Hill
Brock Micheal Asher
Arthur Johannes Sas
Max Tobias Bom
William Ian Joseph Purcell
Brian Bruce Robinson
Jake Barry Dixon
Helena Maire Tuominen
Peter Wilson Glass
John Douglas Griffin
Luke Tory Fraser
Tannille Leigh Kennedy
Larissa Ann Nicholson
Nathan William Petrie
Kamren Ian Westcott
Timothy Alfred Arthur Wright
Melissah Sue Robinson
William Hobson Pene
Christopher Llewellyn Johnstone
Kristy Ann Smith
Hardy Mitchell O'Toole
Kevin Pitia
Wesley John Figura
Luke Troy Fraser
Stephen James Swift
Colby Joseph Kenneth Cooke
Lee-Roy Trentham Leef-Simon
Leigh Ann Jeffries
Janine Elizabeth Cain
Luke Noel Brown
Shaun Phillip Archie Saunders
Jane Stephanie Tuiava
Fergusson Naiyep
Benjamin Kurt Pickett
Laura Ann Greenwood
Elise Taylor Williams
Damain Douglas Murphy
Michael John Keith Shephard
Jason Ron Maycock
Todd Dennis Chester
Aaron James Dean Martin
Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer
David Daniel Robyn Williams
Colin David Oakes
Noel Robert Lee Williams
Elizabeth Alice Chong
Michael Anthony Thomas
Heather Joyce Tulloch
Liam Beau Tolliday
Samual Thomas Carr
Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge
Corey Jai William Mcneish
Samuel George Stanley
Andrew James Pearce
Micah Josiah Thomas Grant
Shontelle Lack
Shayleen Narelle Collins
Deng Atem Apioth
Terrance Gregory Bick
Katie Aileen Hogbin
Leon Froneman
Lachlan William Lewis-Herbert
Robert Dudley Borey
Shay Marie Wilson
Daniel John Myers
Amanda Rose Edwards
Sara Emilyrose Smith
Shaun Jason Birt
Eugene Grobbelaar
William Benjamin Akuhata Tyler
Liam Mathew Daumann
Paul Bjarne Micheelsen
Matthew James Hosking
Johnny Danyel Feather
Timothy Poy Mckenzie Sailor
Daniel David Cherry
Tristan Leo Robert Atkinson
Joshua Gilbert Mansfield
Helena Jean Josiah
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29