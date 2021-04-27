FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Samantha June Mancini

Mathew John Gear

Adam Aaron Robert White-Wilson

William Benjamin Akuhata Tyler

Sukhdev Singh

Joshua Andrew Garner

Jacob Matthew Charter

Freda Lauano

Leslie Burns

Nadene Jean Cheeseman

Scott Andrew Kennedy

Ross Murray Brown

Brent John Sayer

Penny Anne Kirby

Matthew Vincent Capper

Angus Kenneth Moran-Doyle

Mafutaga Reuben Fesolai

Jack Francis Murphy

Tyson James Follett

Troy Erstan Collins

Kristen Blair Henderson

Jasper Dziduch

Travis Dean Williams

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

Daniel Wayne Lawrance

Callum Thomas Moore

Catherine Dinah Rose

Brent Riley Gundrum

Gurpeet Singh

Kate Alexandra Reidy

Troy Leslie Williams

Steel William Peter Polgreen

Ottley Etene Alu Leutele

Phoenix Lulu Harvey

Lambert Wilson Abarquez

Jaqueline Therese Hetherington

Jacqueline Helen Beer

Colin Peter Twilley

John William Fleming

Sherie Helen Benbow

Brendon Robinson

Megan Jane Cosh

Lorraine Mary Wyeth

Lucas James Edmonds

Shanen George Davy

Daniel Peter Cochrane

Brian Toivo Heinonen

Court Diversion

Victor Norman Lofdahl

Shida Emmanuel Batal

Alexander Keith Speyers

Damian Lee Hammond

Joshua Anthony Bottomley

Russell John Davis

Dannilee Josephine Killin

Grace Kiri Meinata Brown

Dylan Jacob Hearps

Steven Francis David Grainger

Nathan John Muller

Deborah Gail Hooper

William Louis Karrasch

Christopher William Chandler

Adam Robert Catelan

Sallie-Anne Hood

Dyon Kadell Swanborough

Ann Maree Kearney

Gavin Russell Baldwin

Shayla Ani Marino

Jesse Charles Hallett

John Clifford Dawson

Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay Mato

Kurt Wayne Parnaby

Michael Paul Fenech

Kyler-Aric Mato

Wayne John Mcconachy

Robert Craig Westhead

Lisa Maree Parnell

Anthony James Borg

Alex Phillip Gordon

Andrew Scott Mitchell

Belinda Jane Thwaites

Troy Adam Walker

Lachlan Gary Luck

Grady Wyclef Wingfield

Chris Lee Ingram

Lenice Anne Binge

Julie Carroll Hart

Rodney Peter Smith

Kylie Joan Chandler

Nathan James Lees

Harold Jordan John Hopkins

John Joseph Cassidy

Daniel William Pholi

Donna Lee Degen

Paul Anthony Sheather

Jordan Layne Fanning

Deon James Sentinella

Tiger Hargood

Matthew Joseph Mcmanus

Adam Ronald Hawke

Nathan Peter Fullarton-Reditt

Sebastian Kubiak

Department Of Transport And Main Roads

Jennifer Gow

Mayen Chaw

Tracey Elizabeth Haines

Joshua William Long

Ayden Paul Quinn

Malcolm Scott Bell

Michael Malcolm Clark

Jamie Paul Ziebell

Jordan Arthur Hill

Crystal Leigh Johnson

Tiffeny Roberts Roberts

Sarah Jane Hartmann

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27