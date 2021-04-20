FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rebecca Rose Galloway

Jacob Joel Kemp

Natham Thomas Yeo

Renee Sheree Brackin

Tamika Majenta Healey

Leanne Barr

Gregory Frederick Holzberger

Tracy-Ann Glasgow

Jessica Jordan Villalba

Lawrence Neihana Moeke

Claire Marie Mathie

Nathan Jay Bontoft

Braydon Wayne Reeks

Christopher Stephen Parker

Malofou Wong

Tahlea Jade Fagan

Melanie Keating

Orbison James Fisher

Jordan Melchior

Russell David Carr

Paul Andrew Matthews

Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick

Emma Johanna Skinner

Tyson John Vaughan

Zak Adam Roylance

Amanda Dee Macqueen

Benjamin Robert Law

Stevey Hussey

Charles Les Galea Harvey

Mitchel Edward Larsen

Daniel Laurence Gannon

Amber Louise Joan Somers

Elizabeth Jo-Hannah Mcculloch

Ransfield Ranapiri Luke

Jake Nicoll

Julian Peter Anthony Mackenzie

Jeremy Mark Graham

Anthony Boyd Watterson

Paul Steven Taylor

Trezor Assani

Michael Barry Haig

Graham William Dodd

Kevin Vincent Robinson

Bradley James Mendola

Breeanna Lorraine Maitland

Andrew Jeffrey Russel

Dwane Aaron Johnson

Kevin James Noonan

Stacey Louise Ross

Gemma Pheebi Horsten

David Lawrence White

Georgie Maree Mcclelland

Cory Lee Troutman

Jayden James Ries

Shailyn Leih Rose Arnold

Alex James Bradford

Jason Lenord Dickason

Joshua Fata

Alexander Kenneth Klaebe

Dylan Blaine Toth

Jamie Ronald Fizzell

Daniel Robert Davidson

Jack Thomas Hayes

Jessica Jade Bathurst

Rhys Darby Harman

Lachlan Leslie Gordon Harris

William Edward Castles

Jon Peter Barr

Harkness Kereti Tofili Solomona

Leo Tavita

Allan Desmond Ridgill

Jewell Ebony Hargans

Heiwari Te Potchi Smith

Patrick Abib Achire

Adam Benjamin Melville

Serena Majika Cunningham

Dien Dang

Brodie Lee Lambret

Jamie Ray Durnford

Jayden Liam Gray

Scott Brian Hendrickson

Pelise Tuitupou

Kate Alexandra Reidy

Richard Popit

Karl Wayne Stark

Liam Mathew Daumann

Matthew Telaulau Czech

Daniel John Sweeney

Richard Edward Russell

Marcus Eligh Bradley

Cody Lee Springall

Liam Anthony Ding

Jason Stephen Blessley

Cameron Vili Filipo

George Panapa James Nathan

Amy-Lee Thompson

Daniel Edward Sellick

Tanya E-Laine Higgins

Eugene Warren James Wittman

Garry Charles Galea

Robert Timothy Shillingsworth

Dion Shane Conlon

Vena Safole

Robert James Thompson

Christopher Ronald Allan Mcalpine

Beau John Holloway

Salifu Amadu

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20