FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Aaron Leonard Covey

Grant David Hellyar

Ricky Allan Newman

Laighney Sarah Cribbens

Josh Thompson

Kelly Anne Robertson

Shanara Anne Margeret Weatherall

Beau Edwin Layt

Michael Collin Gillmiester

Nicholas Glen Tunbridge

Joshua Albert Wallace

Garry James Newell

Erin Nichol Higgins

Mbari Bounis Ambri

Emma-Lee Stewart

Trent Allan Manthey

Ryan John Sutton

Michael Lee Hood

Benjamin Luke Hanslow

Micheal Lee Hood

Elizabeth Waquoi

Russell Eric Carfantan

Isaac David Edward Douglas Hopkins

Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey Meredith

Christopher Bernard Walker

Julie L'Lorraine Jarrett

Kayla Narelle Hurst

Jacob Ronald Lucas

Helen Thuc Hoa Tran

Jessica Lee Wilson

Francis Christopher Earley

Sidney Ofa Collins

Wren William Johnson

Jake Andrew Usher

Eric Lokuyu Paul

Daniel Robert Bale

Joshua James Cawley

Cody Jake Lorkin

Brian Toivo Heinonen

Aaron James Dean Martin

Duane Raymond John Rowe

Alesha Ann Orley

Johnny Danyel Feather

Ryan Daniel Alan Perry

Hardy Mitchell O'Toole

Jade Teresa Stelling

Anthony James Craig Kemp

Michelle Emma Bertsos

Naydine Kayla Fenton

Vanessa Marie Stott

Amanda Rose Edwards

Dayle William Sneddon

Michael John Keith Shephard

Neil Jai Singh

Nigel Grant Earley

Clayton Keith Reditt

Ben Gibson Ratcliffe

Jessie Douglas Russ

Jacob Leuatea Iusitini

Wade Aaron Saunders

Lateisha Chontelle Kanofski

Rebekah Shannon Castledine

Russell John Moxham

Eden Maree Wheatley

Dean Matthew Buhse

Matthew John Clarke

Benjamin Albert Parker

Breanna Jodie Cassidy

Lane John Polgreen

Debra Randell

Amaru Ngatuakana

Jacob Thomas Davidson

Thomas Lee Preston

Grace Marie Hurley

Jake Michael Masteika

Romeo Joel Ioelu

Anthony Richard Thompson

Anne England

Rodney James Morris

Luke Noel Brown

Amie Leanne Jones

Andrew Barry Mccallum

Kristy Lee Connors

Dexton Casey Simic Thorn

Warren John Allum

Helena Jean Josiah

Micheal Lle Hood

David John Lorkin

James Andrew Blumke

Adelle Lorraine Macdonald

Vanessa Anne Kubsch

Linda May Pottinger

James Theodore Ryan

Harrison John Fitzsimons

Aisa Salesa

Robert Wayde Saunter

Monzer Adam Ibrahim Ismaeil

Gbetuah Doe

Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer

Crystal Rose Mackenzie

Phillip Kyle Gough

Zack Tiedeman

Lane Polgreen

Sharmyne Brown

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Amos Ochan Oyat

Richard Broome

Rebecca Louise Eaton

Aidan Eden Pascoe

Dien Dang

Leon Froneman

Melissa Jane Fox

Kyle Lobegeiger

Amy Rose Stimson

James Peter Westwood

Jessica Lee Baker

Paul Raymond Topping

Paul Gilbert Rollo Jones

Aaran Nelson Dunshea

Daniel John Myers

Malcolm Phillip Harm

Rebecca Lee Widders

Janelle Esther Robinson

Selesitila Vili

Robbie Joseph Nowlan

Mitchell Robert Hill

Jamie Aaron Morphus

Dane Michael Weston

Cheryleen Lee-Marie Morgan

Maria Nive Moefa'Auo

Dylan Leslie Watson

Zarach Poutu Mcdonald

Mark Hakai Mafi

Anthony Robert Halpin

Jamie Allen Reid

David Leslie Pascoe

Christopher Wayne Ketley

Emily Marie Lucas

Tyleesha Jade Dodds

Khyl Richard Greenfield

Martin O'Leary

Antonio Carmel Spiteri

Sheila Maria Williams

Chloe Marie Brehm

Aaron David Vagulans

Jok Jongkuc Nhial

Clinton Terence Robinson

Hayley Maree Rowe

Joshua Gilbert Mansfield

Callum Thomas Moore

Leon Scott Insley

Tristan William Jurgensen

Jacob Lee Malezer

Destiny Katarina Rogers-Wihongi

Benjamin Paemaa Allan Tapusoa

Nadene Jean Cheeseman

Jordan Michael Mladenovic

Rebecca Leigh Powell

Crystal Angel Blake

Charlotte Anne Newbery

Dakota Zane Baxter

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15