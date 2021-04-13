FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Henry Martin Hill

Steven James Edwards

Joshua Andrew Garner

Glenda Maree Mackenzie

Danny Raymond Dawson

Mark James Spall

James Robert Broughton

Eddie Michael Kowalenko

Anthony James Borg

Ater Emmanuel Malual

Meagen Alice Margaret Hinkley

Jonathan Paul Finch

Casey James Mccolm

Paul Edward Dunn

Joseph Sidney Gallacher

James Eric Mands

Rhema-Louie Sarah Reweti

Lee Jacob Samson

Elizabeth Alice Chong

Jeffrey Terrance Anderson

Jessica Armitage

Drew Michael Drager

Tyson James Follett

Kurt Wayne Parnaby

Brodie Lawrence John Adams

Larni Jade Sciffer

Jamie Paul Ziebell

Ashleigh Paige Reinke

Jack Alan William Hertrick

Tiger Hargood

Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer

Peter Wilson Glass

Tamara Marie Ferguson

Mitchell Robert Wright

Michelle Joy Harris

Antonio Puime

Shania Rose King

Alan Talepita

Kori Steven Walker

Philip Anthony Knoblanche

Levi Alan Peter Parsons

Jesse Benyamin Israel

Scott Robert Mccann

Brodie Johannes Reynolds

Christopher James Perry

Tito Sheriff

Aaron Leonard Covey

Adam Kenneth Boettcher

Stephanie Margaret French

Jessica Lee Baker

Andrew Robert Daley

Mitchell Talyn Schroen

Nicholas Davin Geck

Justin Kenneth Fackler

Cruz Luis Elder

Aaron James Dean Martin

James Wayne Clarke

James Frederick Cobb

Natalie Jane Hughes

Kaleb Blayne Kaio

Allan Desmond Ridgill

Sarah Louise Harrison

Michael Rodney Ballantine

Musa Beneth Domomi

Timothy John Janz

James Thomas Collins

Anslem Hayden Walkins

Toby Leith Brown

Rejoice Paul Biel Gai

Madison Che Birch

Brandon Tony Gibson-Tinetti

Simon Malcolm Mccarthy

Rebecca Ann Dunner

Andrew Mark Charles Perry

Robert Wayde Saunter

Andrew James Connolly

Amy Louise Moyer

Joshua Mark Mcdonald

Kristy Delma Ann Moss

Cody Leslie Joiner

Anthony Mark Madden

Samantha Jayde Allen

Sione Benjamin Liki

Mohammed Musharraf Khan

Lance Brian Muller

Seth Adam Ashe

Jesse Izaac Arthur Ash

Robbie Joseph Nowlan

Michael Malcolm Clark

Trevor Ian Lambourn

Johnathon Neil Griffiths

Dale Glen Abell

Michael Timothy Briody

Stephen Hugh Thom

Nathan Andrew Eveleigh

William Edward Burrows

Michael John Rattey

Joshua Barry Connelly

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13