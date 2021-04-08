FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Tristan Leo Robert Atkinson
Warwick Michael Baker
Katie Aileen Hogbin
Douglas James Cudahy
Erika Agustina
Scott Max Ifo
Neemia Va'Afusuaga
Jennifer Kaye Long
Patrick Henry Lavelle
Nathan Clinton William Taylor
Clifton Lealofi Uaita Setu
Nathan James Smith
Matthew Leggatt
Ebony Jane Gurman
Renee Lauren Dixon
Kamahl Jeremy Scott Duncan
Louis Andrew Wilkinson
Zac Rohan Frank Wilden
Cricket Jamiee Walden
Timothy Poy Mckenzie Sailor
Susan Eleanora Ashley Barr
Damien Charles Quinn
Kerryn Michelle Parkinson
Pamela Lisa Ide
Steen Gary Odger
Nathan Timothy Layt
Fiona Sarah Muhling
Jacob-Mark Stephenson
Rebecca Anne Bathgate
Peter James Mccolm
Lachlan Gary Luck
Duane Raymond John Rowe
Michael James Wilkinson
Zubair Illyas Mohammed
Chol Bol Nyoun
John Collin Thomas Palmer
Kodie Terry Jaison Taylor
Nicholas Andrew Aylward
Sean Aaron Evans
Trevena Felicity Hickling
Paul Damien Parkinson
Peter Edward Olivieri
John Ashley Holz
Steve Feeney
Mark Anthony Besgrove
John Ernst Pollock
Travayne Masso
Pesefea Sauofe
Stephen Feher
Troy Nathan Estreich
Katie Bennett
Joshua Gilbert Mansfield
Timothy James Mason
Mathew Weston Thomas
Dean Matthew Buhse
Stephanie-Dawn Mackenzie
Karen Susanne Doyle
Benjamin Albert Parker
Luke Daniel Patterson
Wayne Hedley
Dylan Ray Taylor
Dominique Patrick Alexanda Hill
Kiara Jaye Gleeson
Cody Aaron Schroder
John Lima Fatai
Brock Jackson
Luke John M Mcmahon
Rachel Deborah Stoppard
Majok Akoubeny
Jacqueline Ann Bratley
Nathan Peter John Dyson
Dean Colvin
Luke Thomas Crommelin
Dean Thomas Keenan
Matthew Robert Tuxford
Andrew Kennith Anderson
William Hobson Pene
Colin James Lawlor
Kamren Ian Westcott
Brandon John Wisby
Robert Dudley Borey
Joseph Thomas Jackson
Stacey Lee Wratt
Antoinette Geertje Masih
Seth Laughlan
Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson
Breeanna Connie Horton
Joshua James Shannon
Jamie Samuel White
Liam Whitehurst
John Joseph Kennedy
Jodie Selina Murray
David Lindsay Wilson
Melissa Jane Rees
Trent Anthony Borchert
Chase Edward Kenny
William Oloitoa
Jennifer Mary Coles
Shaun Phillip Archie Saunders
Deanna Makarita Bishop
Beniah Anthony Taikato
Ryan David Aylward
Shaun Alan Burne
Shayleen Narelle Collins
Tara Jane Inglis
Luke John Mcmahon
Samual Thomas Carr
Lynden Noel Ronan
Amy-Lee Thompson
Lee Patrick Mccann
Paul Fonua Thompson
Daniel James Thompson
James Douglas Coolwell
Janine Elizabeth Cain
Naydine Kayla Fenton
Matthew John Nicholas
Tamika Denise Turnbull
Seth Aiden Manning
Paul William Lyons
Travis Dean Williams
Matthew James Dunstan
Alicia Maria Mitchell
Matthew Scott Wilson
Darryl John Bailey
Rhys Bemrose
Janelle Esther Robinson
Richard Michael Mcnicol
Jason James Boler
Joel Daniel Sandrin
Shawn James Wyllie
John Henry Chapman
Ajay Daniel Hughes
Ashleigh Nicole Essery
Duane Andrew Cleary
Desmond Bert Isaacs
Dion Douglas Murray
Jane Stephanie Tuiava
Duncan William Watcho
Alier Kwai
Ermes James Roy Tegon
Itayi Chidyausiku
Paul Bjarne Micheelsen
Fergusson Naiyep
Justin Thomas John Boyne
Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga
