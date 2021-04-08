FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tristan Leo Robert Atkinson

Warwick Michael Baker

Katie Aileen Hogbin

Douglas James Cudahy

Erika Agustina

Scott Max Ifo

Neemia Va'Afusuaga

Jennifer Kaye Long

Patrick Henry Lavelle

Nathan Clinton William Taylor

Clifton Lealofi Uaita Setu

Nathan James Smith

Matthew Leggatt

Ebony Jane Gurman

Renee Lauren Dixon

Kamahl Jeremy Scott Duncan

Louis Andrew Wilkinson

Zac Rohan Frank Wilden

Cricket Jamiee Walden

Timothy Poy Mckenzie Sailor

Susan Eleanora Ashley Barr

Damien Charles Quinn

Kerryn Michelle Parkinson

Pamela Lisa Ide

Steen Gary Odger

Nathan Timothy Layt

Fiona Sarah Muhling

Jacob-Mark Stephenson

Rebecca Anne Bathgate

Peter James Mccolm

Lachlan Gary Luck

Duane Raymond John Rowe

Michael James Wilkinson

Zubair Illyas Mohammed

Chol Bol Nyoun

John Collin Thomas Palmer

Kodie Terry Jaison Taylor

Nicholas Andrew Aylward

Sean Aaron Evans

Trevena Felicity Hickling

Paul Damien Parkinson

Peter Edward Olivieri

John Ashley Holz

Steve Feeney

Mark Anthony Besgrove

John Ernst Pollock

Travayne Masso

Pesefea Sauofe

Stephen Feher

Troy Nathan Estreich

Katie Bennett

Joshua Gilbert Mansfield

Timothy James Mason

Mathew Weston Thomas

Dean Matthew Buhse

Stephanie-Dawn Mackenzie

Karen Susanne Doyle

Benjamin Albert Parker

Luke Daniel Patterson

Wayne Hedley

Dylan Ray Taylor

Dominique Patrick Alexanda Hill

Kiara Jaye Gleeson

Cody Aaron Schroder

John Lima Fatai

Brock Jackson

Luke John M Mcmahon

Rachel Deborah Stoppard

Majok Akoubeny

Jacqueline Ann Bratley

Nathan Peter John Dyson

Dean Colvin

Luke Thomas Crommelin

Dean Thomas Keenan

Matthew Robert Tuxford

Andrew Kennith Anderson

William Hobson Pene

Colin James Lawlor

Kamren Ian Westcott

Brandon John Wisby

Robert Dudley Borey

Joseph Thomas Jackson

Stacey Lee Wratt

Antoinette Geertje Masih

Seth Laughlan

Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson

Breeanna Connie Horton

Joshua James Shannon

Jamie Samuel White

Liam Whitehurst

John Joseph Kennedy

Jodie Selina Murray

David Lindsay Wilson

Melissa Jane Rees

Trent Anthony Borchert

Chase Edward Kenny

William Oloitoa

Jennifer Mary Coles

Shaun Phillip Archie Saunders

Deanna Makarita Bishop

Beniah Anthony Taikato

Ryan David Aylward

Shaun Alan Burne

Shayleen Narelle Collins

Tara Jane Inglis

Luke John Mcmahon

Samual Thomas Carr

Lynden Noel Ronan

Amy-Lee Thompson

Lee Patrick Mccann

Paul Fonua Thompson

Daniel James Thompson

James Douglas Coolwell

Janine Elizabeth Cain

Naydine Kayla Fenton

Matthew John Nicholas

Tamika Denise Turnbull

Seth Aiden Manning

Paul William Lyons

Travis Dean Williams

Matthew James Dunstan

Alicia Maria Mitchell

Matthew Scott Wilson

Darryl John Bailey

Rhys Bemrose

Janelle Esther Robinson

Richard Michael Mcnicol

Jason James Boler

Joel Daniel Sandrin

Shawn James Wyllie

John Henry Chapman

Ajay Daniel Hughes

Ashleigh Nicole Essery

Duane Andrew Cleary

Desmond Bert Isaacs

Dion Douglas Murray

Jane Stephanie Tuiava

Duncan William Watcho

Alier Kwai

Ermes James Roy Tegon

Itayi Chidyausiku

Paul Bjarne Micheelsen

Fergusson Naiyep

Justin Thomas John Boyne

Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga

