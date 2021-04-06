FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Max Samuel Frazer

Rodney Arthur Clements

Sarah Jane Hartmann

Daniel James Hamilton

Eugene Warren James Wittman

Stevey Hussey

Lachlan Thomas Jones

Mervyn Lee Johnson

Zak Adam Roylance

Liam Michael Cranston Debets

John Joseph Cassidy

Colleen Mary Szepanowski

Shayla Ani Marino

Lenice Anne Binge

Timothy Adam Demaineuk

Keara Lee Poynter-Brown

Lachlan Leslie Gordon Harris

Leone Tuilawa

Peita Daphne Clifford

Tina Ellen Taylor

Christopher Aaron Honeyman

Katie-Sherie Jamieson

Brian Leu

Tracey Catherine Miller

Patrick Abib Achire

Paul Andrew Matthews

Daniel Blair Pauley

Jayden Robert Dean Walker

Justin Allan Foster

Ransfield Ranapiri Luke

Ross Murray Brown

Zach Colin Szepanowski

Heiwari Te Potchi Smith

Bradley Lance Ken Cork

Kylie Tamara-Ann Junge

Lisa Maree Parnell

Elise Meridith Grant

Daniel Patrick Kelly

Ian Peter Morris

Daniel Wayne Lawrance

Jack Thomas Hayes

Rukhsana Rose Colliss

Nathan Kevin Laurence Hollingworth

Matthew John Casey

William Edward Lousick

Cameron Vili Filipo

Katelyn Rose Aldred

Matthew John Kalaja

Peter Allen Kirk

Consolata Matthew

Nicole Iris Jean Fisher

Rebecca Rae Ninness

Jesse Michael Sakowski

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

Kasey Ellenor Beard

Jai Russell Elliott

Brett Thomas Kapernick

Jayde Frances Sandy

Adam Aaron Robert White-Wilson

Wayne John Mcconachy

Kevin James Noonan

Travis Dean Williams

Kailyn Jade Bean

