FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dean Andrew Bell

Adam Ronald Hawke

Tee-Jay Nelson Chris Mckinley

Joshua Bigbee

Shane Anthony Goullet

Brett Jeffrey Reed

Brayden Michael Adam Robinson-Hargrave

Kirsty Daniela Petra Matakovic

Jamie Lee Lette

Isaac Joesph Heke

Aaron James Presgrave

Dale Anthony Lankester

Jordan Thomas Woodruff

Cade Alex Kenneth Wilson

Jessie Douglas Russ

Gregory John Kingdom

Megan Jane Cosh

Joseph Mark Ashworth-Preece

Katie Aileen Hogbin

Jade Marie Newton

Antonio Puime

Justine Faith Brandt

Selesitila Vili

Joseph Luke Steven Inwood

Nicholas John Anforth

Wren William Johnson

Colin David Oakes

Chad Barry Evans

Nathan William Petrie

Ronald John Kuhrt

Jake Brian Brown

Tammy Anne Kermode

Cindee Lee O'Sullivan

David Jonathan Drawwater

Aden Reece Halliday

Kelly Anne Robertson

Jayden Robert Dean Walker

Sally Ann Barta

Michael Timothy Briody

Bradley Paul Wilson

Zac William Blaire Ives

Dakota Zane Baxter

Brodie Johannes Reynolds

Nicholas Ian Mcgregor

Owen John Charles Scafe

Reece Andrew Stewart

Kayla Marie Stewart

Christopher Llewellyn Johnstone

Kayla Marie Poon

David Leslie Pascoe

Justin Bradley Everingham

Peta Marie Frese

Dana Renee Pawlow

Benjamin Russell Pope

Wayne Evan Ashworth

Thomas Lee Preston

David John Benson

Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson

Bonnie Lee Jen

Nakayla Samuels

Lane Polgreen

Andrew Scott Thom

Matthew Colin Kennewell

Adam James Phister

Rebecca Leigh Powell

Jayden Gary Ziebell

Mark Graham Delahunty

Jackie Nguyen

Michael John Brown

Aaron Geoffrey Bennett

Russell Thomas Hanson

Aaron Leonard Covey

Lucas Daniel Grogan

Mark Laurence Beaton

Anthony Robert Halpin

Jay Robert Shaw

Brock Micheal Asher

Melissa Estrada Demiranda

Paul Wayne Omeley

Graeme Eric Schliff

Skye Ann-Marie Cox-Morriss

Amy Rose Ardill

Dien Dang

Guy Gordon Williams

William Steven Goodwin

Rory Henry O'Brien

Philip Gary Flavell

Benjamin Nicholas Simon

Timothy John Healey

Ashleigh Jayde Goff

Tamara Marie Ferguson

Cecil James Anderson

Japhet Hwago Ndayiragije

Anthony Mark David Lingard

Timothy Maurice Viney

Peter Logan Demianeuk

Keagan Christopher Bezuidenhout

Joshua William Dicker

Douglas James Cudahy

Rusty Carolee Gozzard

Joshua Jason Smith

Carl Brian Douglas Riddle

Nicholas Michael Williams

Georgeina Dorothy Lee Foote

Gordon Ian Lawrence Parisella

William Jordan Elvy

Brodie Adam Mizzi

Donald Christopher Jefferies

Luke Tory Fraser

Ma-Mal-J Toala

Mitchell James Stanley Manz

Gino Andre Buchholz-Ale

Katherine Williams

Jayden Craig Scott Beavis

Luke Troy Fraser

Lane John Polgreen

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1