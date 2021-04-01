FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dean Andrew Bell
Adam Ronald Hawke
Tee-Jay Nelson Chris Mckinley
Joshua Bigbee
Shane Anthony Goullet
Brett Jeffrey Reed
Brayden Michael Adam Robinson-Hargrave
Kirsty Daniela Petra Matakovic
Jamie Lee Lette
Isaac Joesph Heke
Aaron James Presgrave
Dale Anthony Lankester
Jordan Thomas Woodruff
Cade Alex Kenneth Wilson
Jessie Douglas Russ
Gregory John Kingdom
Megan Jane Cosh
Joseph Mark Ashworth-Preece
Katie Aileen Hogbin
Jade Marie Newton
Antonio Puime
Justine Faith Brandt
Selesitila Vili
Joseph Luke Steven Inwood
Nicholas John Anforth
Wren William Johnson
Colin David Oakes
Chad Barry Evans
Nathan William Petrie
Ronald John Kuhrt
Jake Brian Brown
Tammy Anne Kermode
Cindee Lee O'Sullivan
David Jonathan Drawwater
Aden Reece Halliday
Kelly Anne Robertson
Jayden Robert Dean Walker
Sally Ann Barta
Michael Timothy Briody
Bradley Paul Wilson
Zac William Blaire Ives
Dakota Zane Baxter
Brodie Johannes Reynolds
Nicholas Ian Mcgregor
Owen John Charles Scafe
Reece Andrew Stewart
Kayla Marie Stewart
Christopher Llewellyn Johnstone
Kayla Marie Poon
David Leslie Pascoe
Justin Bradley Everingham
Peta Marie Frese
Dana Renee Pawlow
Benjamin Russell Pope
Wayne Evan Ashworth
Thomas Lee Preston
David John Benson
Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson
Bonnie Lee Jen
Nakayla Samuels
Lane Polgreen
Andrew Scott Thom
Matthew Colin Kennewell
Adam James Phister
Rebecca Leigh Powell
Jayden Gary Ziebell
Mark Graham Delahunty
Jackie Nguyen
Michael John Brown
Aaron Geoffrey Bennett
Russell Thomas Hanson
Aaron Leonard Covey
Lucas Daniel Grogan
Mark Laurence Beaton
Anthony Robert Halpin
Jay Robert Shaw
Brock Micheal Asher
Melissa Estrada Demiranda
Paul Wayne Omeley
Graeme Eric Schliff
Skye Ann-Marie Cox-Morriss
Amy Rose Ardill
Dien Dang
Guy Gordon Williams
William Steven Goodwin
Rory Henry O'Brien
Philip Gary Flavell
Benjamin Nicholas Simon
Timothy John Healey
Ashleigh Jayde Goff
Tamara Marie Ferguson
Cecil James Anderson
Japhet Hwago Ndayiragije
Anthony Mark David Lingard
Timothy Maurice Viney
Peter Logan Demianeuk
Keagan Christopher Bezuidenhout
Joshua William Dicker
Douglas James Cudahy
Rusty Carolee Gozzard
Joshua Jason Smith
Carl Brian Douglas Riddle
Nicholas Michael Williams
Georgeina Dorothy Lee Foote
Gordon Ian Lawrence Parisella
William Jordan Elvy
Brodie Adam Mizzi
Donald Christopher Jefferies
Luke Tory Fraser
Ma-Mal-J Toala
Mitchell James Stanley Manz
Gino Andre Buchholz-Ale
Katherine Williams
Jayden Craig Scott Beavis
Luke Troy Fraser
Lane John Polgreen
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1