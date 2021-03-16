FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael Francis Brady

Steven James Edwards

Paul Anthony Sheather

Hardy Mitchell O'Toole

Eddie Michael Kowalenko

Lana Pearl Bathgate

Travis John Garland

Lincoln Francis Cory

Jeffrey Terrance Anderson

Stevey Hussey

Dillon Mark Fry

Brandon Russell Rodrigues

Duncan William Watcho

Joshua David Townroe

Colin Peter Twilley

Peta Marie Frese

Ashleigh Lorena Janssen

Kodie Terry Jaison Taylor

Michael Wayne Hoger

Adam John Wells

Glenda Maree Mackenzie

Adam Michael Geier

Amanda Jane Bornen

Brian Allan White

Brayden Jeremy Parker

Anthony James Borg

Amanda Jane Whinfield

Kai Edward Hallett

Musa Beneth Domomi

Ethan Thomas Walsh

Amie Leanne Jones

Melissa Jane Rees

Atonio Tuia

Shaun Alan Burne

Micah Josiah Thomas Grant

Anthony Mark Ketley

Richard Ian Bridges

Kiara Jaye Gleeson

Lee Jacob Samson

Robert Wayde Saunter

John Owen Keong

Violet Asoese Toa

Thinh Tuan Pham

Kahla Maree Bradley

Tatum Jimmy Denzil Panui

Fenika Faanati

Melissa Leigh Curtis

Rebecca Ann Dunner

Seth Alastair Skinner

Sarah Leanne Konstanciak

Alexander Keith Speyers

Belinda Jane Thwaites

Jason Patrick Watkins

Stephen Christopher Singh

Mickayla Patricia Hill

Fae Isabell Gregor

Mohammed Musharraf Khan

Jamie Teariki Davidson

Anthony Mark Madden

Bradley Mark Marlin

William Raymond Williams

Sean Hugh Stevens

Mervyn Lee Johnson

Samantha Jayde Allen

Holly Edwards

Joseph Sidney Gallacher

Daniel Travis Mccann

Kayleb Lees-Brown

Thomas Samuel George Webb

Jennifer Leigh Ware

Henry Wall

Kye James Bowen

Heiwari Te Potchi Smith

Jayce Antony North

Jai Cecil Dutt

Katie Aileen Hogbin

Brett Stephen Byrne

Larkin Dwayne Moffatt

Joshua Barry Connelly

Meagen Alice Margaret Hinkley

Kaleb Blayne Kaio

Amy Louise Moyer

Phoenix Lulu Harvey

Jamie-Leigh Reynolds

Sarah Anne Baker

Jessamine Chisatina Palmer

Jake Michael Masteika

Beau John Holloway

Samantha Jane Mayled

Chase Edward Kenny

Clinton James Dawson

Dion Shane Conlon

Harlem Jesse Ruwhiu

Dylan Ray Taylor

Joel Timothy Bedington

Cody Jake Lorkin

Katie-Sherie Jamieson

Samuel Michael Burkett-Barratt

Beejay Eruera Hansen

Floyd William Dickenson

Adam Lee Clark

Josephine Margaret Quodling

Sharon Maree Thoms

Shane Dean Venables

Matthew Adan Fitton

Jesse Wade Sticher

Anand Viswanath Iyer

Tyson John Vaughan

Isaac Lang Wright

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16