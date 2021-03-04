FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Christopher Llewellyn Johnstone

Jodie Samantha Woods

Patricia Arnold

Hamish Timothy Thomson

Jodie Selina Murray

Arden James Evans

Richard John Webber

Timothy James David Ardill

Karen Susanne Doyle

Tomislav Rosenberg

Andrew William Beaven

Nakkia Brooke Eland

Clayton Craig Carter

Joshua Thomas Johnson

Rusty Carolee Gozzard

Letitia Joy Dickman

Franklin Mackenzie Hamilton

Kane Simon Hocking

Brodie Jeet Singh

Jacob Issac Zomer

Haylee Louise Gleeson

Steve Feeney

Anthony James Zerella

Kelly Anne Robertson

Ajay Daniel Hughes

Zeke Dion Brooks

Anthony Neal Woodham

Graham Anthony John Cox

Luke Tory Fraser

William Jordan Elvy

Mikaele Michael Mikaele

Lilainia Lee Hughes

Imeleta Theresa Asalemo

Crystal Angel Blake

Charlotte Anne Newbery

David Leslie Pascoe

Peter Jason Thomas Mcphedran

Cody Wayne Dalmeida

Nicholas Joseph Harvey

Samuel George Stanley

Shante Lae-Al Palu

Lindy-Ann Fay Relton

Jade Marie Newton

William Matthew Osborne

Jamie Jacobus Adams

Joel Daniel Sandrin

David Jonathan Drawwater

Joseph Luke Steven Inwood

Jordan Michael Tahana

Carllin Tony Lee Oxenbridge

Yel Mayen

Zavian Rhea Kratzke

Daniel Gerard Murray

Todd Anthony Sabine

Dale Leslie Cooper

Pora Seine Lauaki

Joseph Thomas Jackson

Joseph Mark Ashworth-Preece

Zachary David Ludlow

Eric Robert Brown

James Robin Carvosso

Michael Leonard Collins

Jacinta Faye Green

Geoffrey Keith Reuter

Ieremia Arita Ronan

Kristy Leeanne Cook

Adam James Phister

Graeme Eric Schliff

Phillip Forest Litfin

Lane John Polgreen

Jacquelene Addinall

Ross Philip Dawson

Ashley Kay Currie

Shaun Phillip Archie Saunders

Ricky James Page

David Malcolm Harris

Jorden Richard Marston

Danniel Kenneth Eric Skinner

Jacob Christopher Storey

Mark Anthony Van Haeften

Aipupula Su'A

Harley Page Worldon

Gerald Stanley Anson Parker

Kayla Marie Poon

Ky Robert Clemments

James Alfred Nolan

Louise Maree Amanda Fraser

Kirsty Daniela Petra Matakovic

Chan Manyang Garang

Thomas Lee Preston

Sialetama Kasi

Jayden Gary Ziebell

Colin James Hickson

Timothy Raymond Scott Cooper

Jeffrey James Cutter

Anthony Richard Thompson

Jasmine Brianna Clay

Kelly Anne Hewlett

Justin Allan Rice

David Alan King

Neville George Dynevor

Casey James Stanley Timm

Jessica Maree Andrist

Leitula Taelevai

Garry Charles Galea

Annette Jayne Boughen

Kayden Brock Michael Fuchs

Russell Eric Carfantan

Jamie Paul Ziebell

Katherine Williams

Luke Thomas Crommelin

Neil Derek Covington

Kristen Blair Henderson

Leon Russell O'Brien

Janine Elizabeth Cain

Anthony Mark David Lingard

Brodie Adam Mizzi

Isaiah David Joshua Webb

Justine Faith Brandt

Anthony James Brett

Jeffrey Terrance Anderson

Breanna Jodie Cassidy

John Ashley Holz

Peta Marie Frese

Aisa Salesa

Sky Louise Doyle

Lane Polgreen

Madison Che Birch

Liena Jasmine Paret

Damien Douglas Conry

Corey Darren Richards

Daniel David Cherry

Joshua Benjamin De Berg

Joseph Neil Spijkers

Nicole Iris Jean Fisher

Michelle Stewart

Ravnil Rajnesh Goundar

Aden Reece Halliday

Cindee Lee O'Sullivan

Robyn Maree Hill

Mohammed Shiraz Rafiq

Jake Andrew Usher

Donovan John Muller

Megan Jane Cosh

Brandon John Wisby

Richard John Berghauser

Ethan Ernest Ellison

Melissa Jane Fox

Mark Laurence Beaton

Tyrell Vincent Colin Thompson

Janelle Esther Robinson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4