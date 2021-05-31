FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Monday, May 31

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rebecca Anne Smith

Daniel John Pike Allcoat

Raeli Susan Hayes

Brandon John-Lee Hegemann

Simon Leslie Rogers

Christopher Stephen Parker

Megan Jane Cosh

Michael Robert Cox

Danielle Fullarton

Kieran Thompson

Jay Robert Shaw

Michael Josef Piotrowski

Shelley Watt

Koumphanh Sylavong

Darren John Anderson

Levi Marc Van-Wezel

Loretta Jennifer Piotrowski

Luke John Connelly

Howard Leslie Ford

Joshua Edward Burden

Brendan John Brockie

Mustafa Aruna Karunga

Cuong Tuan Tran

Kye James Bowen

Matthew Alfred Chilly

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge

Stephen Vincent Barr

Kenneth Peter Woodrow

Adam James Taylor

Kamarah Becky Lee Anderson

Faye Marie Belcher

Brett Stephen Byrne

Welber Liam Cardoso

Jason Lloyd Nolan

Christine Elizabeth Smith

James Harold Holman

Julian Charles Warren-Calwell

Lance Robert Caswell

Joel James Fullarton

Hayden John Mell

Scott Andrew Jones

Corey Michael Dunning

Matthew Dean Keary

Scott Edward Minter

Sera Suzzane Rose Royce

Andrew Leonard Mccoll

Troy James Hardiker

Amanda Jane Noon

Braydon John Holt

Anthony John Nardi

Emma Kathryn Toups

Kori Steven Walker

Samuel Glenn Atkinson

Anthony Paul Watson

Kirk Foy Simpson

Wendy Joy West

Brittani Fae Suna

Wanita Josephine Cartwright

Umesh Chand

