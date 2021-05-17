FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Colin Keith Austin
Joseph Avauli
Sarah Janine Green
Aaron James Maher
Thomas John Kelly
George Da Costa
Nicholas Michael Fitzgerald
Timothy James Mason
Jared Edward Mcburney
Christine Elizabeth Smith
Kane Simon Hocking
Robert Ben Almat
Brandon John-Lee Hegemann
Coen Mcconnell
Emily Jaylon Verburgt
Brenton Daniel Ellul
Chynna Sharee Soloia Leota
Bernadette Lissa June Junge
Kai Colin Matthew Fursey
Darren Dennis Koch
Juan Antonio Peter Trew
Shane Ronald Sambrooks
Farrin Glen Donald De Busch
Kelly Lee O'Connell
Craig Adrian Steele
Alana Louise Reilly
Martin Fiare Tavui
Joshua Neville Arndt
Allen Wayne Kingi
Shane Michael Stratford
Blake Timothy Newman
Christian Anthony Brown
Zachary Brett Wade
Clinton Terence Robinson
Joel Timothy Bedington
Rodney Peter Smith
Michael Angelo Tan Dominguez
Ashley Francis Graham
Cameron Churchward
Cody Allan Mclean
Neil Reginald Johnson
Zakk David Capes
Phillip John Francis Green
Louis Harley Vercher
Maryanne Lesley Bransden
Thomas Yagan Davidson
Charles Jaycob Caston
Zachary Noel Alan Williams-Littleford
Terry James Spannari
Christina Mercia Dever
Leandra De Paula Silva
Nathan James Smith
Daniel Edward Sellick
Carl William Hartney
Emmanuel Jamus Owole
Levi Jacob Bell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Monday, May 17