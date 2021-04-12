FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lafaele Junior Mulitalo

Nicholas James Robinson

Sera Suzzane Rose Royce

Holly June Mcaleer

Jamie Matthew Costin

Katrina Rae Wells

Danuta Maree Helen Ksiezopolski

Peter Jeffrey Stupple

Wade Anthony Bartz

Nicholas Edward Scheinpflug

Cordal Te Rangihaiata D Phillips

Adam Benjamin Melville

Shane Ronald Sambrooks

Lisa Briony Rashad

Anthony Mark Ketley

Samantha May Vaughan

Joska Ochan Aber

Daniel Russell Clark

Wyatt Setu

Nathan Paul Siciliani

Luke Thomas Crommelin

Kye James Bowen

Jessica Lorna Kyle

Tammy Anne Kermode

Henry Wall

Callum Thomas Moore

Christian Samuel Shields

Sarah Anne Baker

Tallum Beau Hutchison

Neil Barry Patrick

Justin Shaun Brooks

Trekisha Myshayla Maybanks

Mark William Orwin

Sean Francis Haake

Kenneth Peter Woodrow

Louise Maree Amanda Fraser

Kathleen May Padkjaer

Laumua Pulou

Aaron John Franklin

Rhiannon Jade Simpson

Takari Harley Hunia

Zakk David Capes

Geary John Close

Chantel Mary Lea Haigh

Brian Clifford Barnes

Marcos Charles Punter

Anna Catherine Kahler

Daniel Giordan Sanders

Wendy Joy West

Travis Dean Williams

Michael Brian Harvey

Trevena Felicity Hickling

Adam James Hansen

Cindy Percey

Dillon Mark Fry

Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp

Samantha June Mancini

Teharnie Uriel Polley Chilmaid

Levi Marc Van-Wezel

Isaac James Morris

Allan Grant Suhr

Katie Aileen Hogbin

Adam James Edwards

Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn Carlo

Liam Stuart Dibb

Wade William Mazzaracca

Tara Shirley Devlin

Shieka Anderson

Melissa Rey

Bodie Robert Graham Brown

Jackie Jean Triffitt

Joel Kellam Dale

Darren Lee Cavanagh

Lana Pearl Bathgate

Joshua Kane Green

Cameron Leonard Blucher

Jimaima Nunia Pettitt

Wyatt-Misitaga Uaita-Setu

Ngor Akech Akech-Kuir

