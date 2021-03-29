FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Zak Luke Cree
Wyatt-Misitaga Uaita-Setu
Hal Richard Walker
Travis Dean Williams
Michelle Stewart
Robert Craig Westhead
Jesse John Pepper
Razia Macleod
Jennifer Gow
Zakaria J Sylvaster
Tara Shirley Devlin
Liana Mary-Anne Lewis
Deanna Makarita Bishop
Joska Ochan Aber
Nathan James Smith
Rebekah Shannon Castledine
Michelle Leanne Stitt
Daniel John Myers
Tony Van Pham
Wyatt Setu
Michael John Stanbrook
Michelle Ann Mccann
Lee Gerard Heath
Nakita Donna-Marree Kool
Gabrielle Kate Hedley
David Wayne Cavanagh
Brandon Ahbing Metai
Nicholas Edward Scheinpflug
Shane Ronald Sambrooks
Nigel Andrew Sells
Peter George Johnstone
Robin Douglas Gray
Jade Peter Warren
Allan Grant Suhr
Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp
Megan Jane Cosh
Kerryn Michelle Parkinson
Jake Peter Mccann
Rain Sude Mclaren
Kerry Leigh Anderson
Chantelle Rebecca Kristensen
Braydon John Holt
Lucas James Edmonds
Shannon Brian Nilsen
Danuta Maree Helen Ksiezopolski
Jordan James Mccann
Zachary Darren Bennett Kooymans
Jason Shane Castle
Tyrone Adam Gosley
Natarlia Therese Surawski
Vinh Chi Le
Zakaria Sylvaster
Leigh Daniel Farmer
Crystal Ann Smith
Conan Sol Taylor
Matthew Adan Fitton
Brian Bruce Robinson
Corey Jai William Mcneish
Sidiq Bahjat Sidiq
Heath Alexander Forbes Lockhart
Shane Michael Stratford
Adam James Edwards
David Allan Rudd
Kasey Ellenor Beard
Graham Robert Loxton
Eugene Grobbelaar
Mathew Micheal James Williams
Becki Jenae Sullie
Sione Benjamin Liki
Lesly Patricia Sinclair
Vincent Seth Steenbok
Zarach Poutu Mcdonald
Scott Maguire
John Arthur Russell
Andras Thomas Marton Bognar
Jesse Daniel Poulton
Damian Lee Hammond
Salifu Amadu
Samantha May Vaughan
Roza Ayuel Dut
Liam Mathew Daumann
Blake Diamond
Adam Ronald Hawke
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29