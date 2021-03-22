FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Anthony Richard Fallows

Alinta May Suey

Toby Jon Gould

Timothy Poy Mckenzie Sailor

Scott Anthony Baker

Andrew James Pearce

Tarah Ann Mccombes

Levi Jacob Bell

Andre Jason Lister

Joice Kumuri Guma

Kalumbwa Rashidi

Johnathon Neil Griffiths

Rhiannon Jane Mcgann

Kane Simon Hocking

Naydine Kayla Fenton

Alier Kwai

Wade William Mazzaracca

Clinton Terence Robinson

Daniel James Leach

William Benjamin Akuhata Tyler

Michael James Elliot

Robert James Fred Gregory

Matthew Lee Hansen

Daniel William Hewson

Anthony Mark Ketley

Bobby John Bornen

Candyce Taylor Nightingale

Robbie Joseph Nowlan

Antonio Puime

Joshua Gilbert Mansfield

Daniel Hamuera Stuart

Samantha Mary Ann Wynn

Aaron Joseph Wensley

William Fredrick Shultz

Brandon John Bailey

Isaac James Morris

Jodie Michelle Cobbo

Joshua Kane Green

Salvador Pascual Sales

Barry Anthony Sampson-Searle

Richard Edwin Brady

Dru William Schaffer

Liza Lesley Marie Simpson

Sheldon Patricia Drake

Becki Jenae Sullie

Nicholas John Roskam

Terry James Ives

Kate Alexandra Reidy

Joshua Fata

Shontanai Lillian Jean Arnold

Jermaine Taylor

Barry Stewart Hayes

Brent Joseph Royle

Nathan James Smith

Darrell John Hedges

Nathan Ernest John Mahoney

Blake Justin Beveridge

Geary John Close

Monique Ashley Payne

Scott Alan Cork

Holly June Mcaleer

Consolata Matthew

Henry Martin Hill

Jordan Melchior

Vinh Chi Le

Johann-Christian Quirit

Rodney Wayne Benson

Zakk David Capes

David Allan Rudd

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22