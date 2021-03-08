FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michelle Emma Bertsos

Michael John Brown

Bradley William Perkins

Michael Timothy Briody

Liam Mathew Daumann

Junior Fuifui

Tony Norford

Jesse Wade Sticher

Scott Anthony Baker

Johnathon Neil Griffiths

Glen Joseph Coyne

Amanda Jane Tattam

Jack Alexander Samual Clark

James Theodore Ryan

Adam Aaron Robert White-Wilson

Salifu Amadu

David Michael Dann

Liam Michael Cranston Debets

Connor Graham Bramble

Vincent Seth Steenbok

Phillip John Daley

Tara Shirley Devlin

Damien Peter Robke

Tannille Leigh Kennedy

William Amos Close

Tiffany Ann Dodd

Zak Luke Cree

Michael James Elliot

Jordan Melchior

Samantha Jo Stone

Braydon John Holt

Regan Daryl Bow

Robin Tamanabae

Nigel Andrew Sells

Robbie Joseph Nowlan

Dylan Christopher Wood

Graham Robert Loxton

Wayne John Mcconachy

Jesse Daniel Poulton

Nathan Thomas Yeo

Keith James Munro

Katie Bennett

Eric Edward Tobane

Joshua David Borm

David Wayne Cavanagh

Conan Sol Taylor

Bree Walker

Darrell Damian Schwarz

Jamie Alexander Barnes

Nicole Iris Jean Fisher

Benjamin James Macdonald

Nathan Kevin Laurence Hollingworth

Andrew Lawrence Taylor

Allan Grant Suhr

Scott Maguire

Peter Scott Graham

William John Noel Compton

Johnny Danyel Feather

Lee Gerard Heath

Zinneh Marshall

Sheldon Francis Mann

Steven Leigh Rayner

Tahlia Jean Roughley

Jason Ian Shanks

Brian Leu

Tracey Catherine Miller

David Scott Spinks

Thomas William Diamond

Chantelle Rebecca Kristensen

John Jacob Long

Michelle Ann Mccann

Gloria Pamela Anderson

Kylie Ann Reed

Nicholas Edward Scheinpflug

Danuta Maree Helen Ksiezopolski

Anthony Rhett Dominic Ekeberg

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8