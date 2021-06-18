FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn Carlo

Reanne Maree Burton

Jacob Luke Dale

Kirryn Shane Lee Griffiths

Phoenix Santana Rangiawha

Jarrod James Delower

Joshua Aaron Morcus

Paul Steven Taylor

Christopher Lewis James

Wayne Stephen King

Elisabeth Anne Pitkin

Nathan Thomas Yeo

Katie Jamieson

Rebbeca Louise Reidy

Keith James Munro

Wol Tong Lual

Joshua James Shannon

Brodie-Ann Beverley Bonow

John Owen Keong

Luke John Hamilton

Owen Glenn Ross Wackerling

Gavinder Ghag

Paul Anthony Friswell

Jakob Trevor Harm

Cody Aaron Schroder

Lance Andrew Hill

Kane Simon Hocking

Nickolas Jon Harm

Cole Andrew Thomas Metcalfe

Natham Thomas Yeo

Chase Edward Kenny

Van Tri Nguyen

Katie-Sherie Jamieson

Deborah Elizabeth Harm

Nyankiir Abuoi

Dale Leslie Garland

Ricky James Page

Jana Lee Goward

Maree Elizabeth Stephan

Robert Wade Saunter

Stewart Richard Rau Satrick

Siliu A Launiu

Jake Andrew Taylor

Jyerah Stevens Howell Martin

Dean William Owen

Edward John Parker

Justin Luke Dover

Christeena Lesley Robertson

Trevor Robert Harm

Rhys Bemrose

Zachary Jake Wise

Zachery John Gray

Michael Darren Greenfield

Nicholas Aaron Everett

Pasco Edward Louise

Joanne Carolyn Godfrey

Jessica Lee Clark

Glen Michael Holz

Scott Alan Knight

William Jordan Elvy

Kym Marie Wilson

Nathaniel Harry Melville

John Andrew Williams

Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga

Ikani Joel Mafi

Shailyn Leih Rose Arnold

Jasmine Nelsolita Magee

Daniel William Hewson

Drew Edward Thompson

Mariah Lee Dahms

Natalie Jade Whitehead

Mitchell Jonathan Ikin

Cody Baker

Isaac Joesph Heke

Jaydan John Turner

Brendan James Walsh

Joel Alexander Blackman

Jacob Jimmy Lee George

John Henry Hilton Brooks

Deidre Maree Ann Turnbull

Brodie Adam Mizzi

Ricky Leigh Cole

Nicholas James Lane

Dylan Anthony Crisp

James William Corlis Teasdale

Geoffrey Andrew White

Jessie-Lee Reside

Justin Bradley Everingham

Kiel Andrew Van Kraay

Arley Wade Fuller

Driton Rana

James Ronald Anthony Walsh

Benjamin Paul Harm

Felicity Ann Koffal

Jason Wade Berg

Nicholas Edward Scheinpflug

Callan Patrick Forbes

Aaron James Franks

Travis James Copeland

Bradley Robert Crittenden

Jesse John Pepper

Tyler Nathan Alan Schulz

Dwain Bruce Robinson

William James Malcolm

Carol Ann Cottell

Taleatha Maree Nowlan

Vincent Seth Steenbok

Beverly Alice Faye Hinch

Cody Leonard Sleath

Henry Taitoe Povey

Gasologa Reopoamo Faanoi

Graham Shawn Cleary

Nathan Timothy Layt

James Jonathon Johnson

Stephen Edward Stockwell

Danuta Maree Helen Ksiezopolski

Rayson Alan Madden

Robert Wayde Saunter

Elizabeth Alice Chong

Malcolm Daniel Smith

Shaun Jason Birt

Shayne Henry Mitchell

Joseph Luke Steven Inwood

Tori Montgomery

Benjamin Albert Parker

Tung Thong Duong

