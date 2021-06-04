Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 4
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Matthew John Nicholas
Cruz Luis Elder
Jana Lian Mcmullen
Malcolm Daniel Smith
Russell John Davis
Elisabeth Anne Pitkin
Todd Anthony Sabine
Shaun John Brackin
Myles Warren Brozic
Reece Andrew Saxelby
Aaron Leonard Covey
Narulla Vivvian Miles
Abraham Isaac Saylor
Eric Robert Stephen Morris
Jaiden Raymond Hill
Jessica Lorraine Willersdorf
Joshua Maka Tilino Finai
Roderick Michel Young
Anthony Paul Watson
Jai Russell Elliott
Celeste Abbey Johnson
Johnathan Andrew Modra
Lewis Sebastian Habgood
Dwain Bruce Robinson
Brooke Francis Pringle
Brendan Jayde Knight
Matthew James Long
Musa Beneth Domomi
Jade Elizabeth Munn
Leigh Daniel Farmer
Katie-Sherie Jamieson
Narulla Miles
Carly Fay Webster
Sarah Leanne Konstanciak
Rebecca Anne Smith
Harley Douglas Greensmith
Aidan Terrence Davidson
Jackson Tony Henare
Louise Nancy Cavendish
Rowan David Wiggins
Andrew Thomas Walters
Yaak Chol Dau
Cole Andrew Thomas Metcalfe
Daniel Robert Claxton
Daniel James Miller
Harrison David Battye
Brenda Lee Richardson
Karen Ann Robertson
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Ronald Benjamin Engle
Isitolo Wulf
Liam Whitehurst
Corey James Fechner
Holly June Mcaleer
Aden Reece Halliday
Daniel John Bowles
Matthew Nickerson
Rikki-Lee Elissa Hobbs
Samantha Lee-Rose Bebbington
Kaylah Eileen Nicol
Harrison John Fitzsimons
Mark Brendan Horton
William Jordan Elvy
Van Tri Nguyen
Nahum Alberts
David Allan Rudd
Lochlan John Morris
Shailyn Leih Rose Arnold
Mitchell Andrew Dewhirst
Christan Moana Lui
Anthony Errol Davis
Craig Adrian Steele
Barry Linden Bonds
Joshua Kane Green
Lakita Marie Sedgwick
Jamie Eric Stenzel
Deidre Maree Ann Turnbull
Daniel William Hall
Robert Mark Stevens
Ricky James Page
David Lee Tan
Albert Brian John Dynevor
Jessie-Lee Reside
Samantha Joyce Taylor
Anthony Lian Sibia
Blake Tyren James Angus
Katie Jamieson
Amy Lee Joyce Townsend
Bodie Robert Graham Brown
Travayne Masso
Christopher John Sharp
Breeanna Connie Horton
Ali Travis Goltz
Kloe Lee Elizabeth Richards
Duncan William Watcho
Jyerah Stevens Howell Martin
Tamati Turoa Tuhi
Matthew Aaron Vassie
Henry Taitoe Povey
Maheep Singh Basra
Reegan Max Turton
Daniel Travis Mccann
Graham Shawn Cleary
Luke John Hamilton
