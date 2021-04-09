FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Stephen John Miller

Aida Consuelo Argueta

Kylie Ann Reed

Kate Patricia Moulder

John Jacob Long

Dylan James Vaughan

Byron James Kent Weldon

Christopher James Newman

Harlem Jesse Ruwhiu

Marlina Sendon

David Raymond Rahurahu

Lincoln Gary Fryer

Dane Jacob Allen

Dean Mark Rogers

Ruthven Troy Davidson

Christopher Lewis James

William Amos Close

Daniel Wayne Lawrance

Jayden Lee Yarrie-Page

Stephen John Harnwell

Matthew Vincent Capper

Joel Matthew Wallace

Russell John Davis

Thomas Wayne Rogers

Jeremy Stephen Allan Clayton

Shayleen Narelle Collins

John Raymond Suitters

James Ronald Anthony Walsh

Reece Andrew Saxelby

Leann Doreen Davies

Kelly Ann Huggins

Karen Ann Robertson

Melissa May Peters

Aaron Leonard Covey

Felicity Kay Torrens

Solomona Taliu

Chloe Laurel Grace Rayner

Duane Andrew Cleary

Tod Isaac Roy

Mia Mccarron

Aaron John Teeling

Denise Agnes Conlon

Lee Kenneth Clevens

Kevin Graeme Wood

Adam James Taylor

Toni Sladden

Peter John Boyle

Gloria Pamela Anderson

Wade Jules Bailey

Peter John Fleming

Danielle Renee Mason

Peter Robert Bond

Michael John Hammond

Chi Cuong Pham

Mark Brendan Horton

John Suitters

Guy Anthony Tarrant

Elijah Burke Dent

Siuta Siu Kimoana Fonokalafi

Steven Cockram

Aaron Lance Murphy

Kerryn Michelle Parkinson

Jared Albert John Patr Hyde

Reegan Max Turton

Ricky Leigh Cole

Jacob Anthony Dawson

Matthew Charles Stenzel

Christan Moana Lui

Sean Aaron Evans

Junior Fuifui

Fiona Mary Butler

Vinh Chi Le

Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz

Chad Warren King

Jaiden Raymond Hill

Cuong Tuan Tran

John Owen Keong

Lochlan John Morris

Mario Giovanni Merlo

Corey Darren Richards

Benjamin Malcolm Bond

Nadia Daly

Joshua Bradley Graham

Rebecca Anne Bathgate

Timothy James Mason

Nathan James Smith

Ashley Eric Mitchell

Kemmy Dalton Lentini

Michael David Poynter

Diane Kay Love

Tiffany Ann Dodd

Bradley Mark Marlin

Scott Anthony Baker

Mark Edward Stafford

Ethan John Coward

Jason Clark Rowan

Jaihdon Gray

Shontanai Lillian Jean Arnold

Jorden Richard Marston

Falenito Eric Toma

Malcolm Scott Bell

Adam Phillip Reis

Natalie Jade Whitehead

Kathleen Ramona Mook

Anita-Jo Ellie Nona

Juma Makuol Deng Makuol

Mystie Kate May Adams

Aiden Michael Kinnane

Jordyn Ashleigh Witt

Jacob William Burns

Peter Jason Thomas Mcphedran

Benjamin John Fox

Kieren Daniel Jankowski

Cooper James O'Neil Johnstone

Nathan James Jackson

Thanker Bidit Tuany

Bryan Joseph Mcmanus

Amanda Jane Noon

Stephen Christopher Singh

Kiel Andrew Van Kraay

Jessica Catherine Minns

Mark Alfred Hingst

Tahleyah Monique Secker-Brooks

Joseph Thomas Jackson

Travis Andrew Nelson

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Jayden Yarrie-Page

Trent Lesley Smith

Michael Jeffrey Lister

Troy Adam Walker

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9