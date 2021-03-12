FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Kathleen Lee Cavers

Brendon Michael Scott

Charles Les Galea Harvey

Jaihdon Gray

Diane Kay Love

Cuong Tuan Tran

Jarrod Leslie John Steinmann

Matthew Charles Stenzel

Tyler Leonard Sank

Kloe Lee Elizabeth Richards

Shannon Damain Appoo

Damien O'Connor

Leann Doreen Davies

Kevin Glen Jones

Matthew Paul Gardeniers

Adam James Taylor

Michael Anthony Rees-Pilkstowe

Arthur Phillip Anderson

Matthew Vincent Capper

Douglas Jaymes Bell

Kevin Jon Lee

Adam Phillip Reis

Terence John Michael Hinkley

Mark Alfred Hingst

Christopher James Perry

Cameron Stephen Daniell

Bhupender Singh

Tamara Sheryl Harrison

Scott William Cusack

Jessica Catherine Minns

Emily Jaylon Verburgt

Zakk David Capes

Jake Fredrick Davis

Alina Jane Lane

Akolde Malok

Sharon Lesley Pyne

Peter Robert Bond

Elizabeth Maree Gehrke

Harold John George Bishop

Ben-Liam Forster

Travis Andrew Nelson

Jessica Lee Baker

Daniel Robert Claxton

David Lee Edmundson

Cameron Steven Daniell

Anita-Jo Ellie Nona

Bakhita Lako

Kiel Andrew Van Kraay

Lynda Marian Brigg

Damian Charles Bryant

Kallum Thomas Lee Binge

Jayden Lee Yarrie-Page

Robert Timothy Shillingsworth

Pua Leautu

Siliu A Launiu

Kevin John Lee

Callum James Macpherson

Karyn Maree Maguire

Jason Natalier

Guy Jeffery Harding

Gbetuah Doe

Christan Moana Lui

Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey Meredith

Dean Mark Rogers

Christopher William Brown

Peter John Fleming

Taneille Ann Eliot

Jesse Aaron Dare

Peter David Mickelo

Lindsay George Read

Hardy Mitchell O'Toole

Lochlan John Morris

Simon Sesay

Joel Matthew Wallace

Curtis James Ward-Kaye

Gordon Ian Lawrence Parisella

Kemmy Dalton Lentini

Rajarajan Thevathasan Nadesu

Adam James Edwards

Thanker Bidit Tuany

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Toni Sladden

Danial Steven Vogler

James Fabian Langwe

Ashtika O'Connor

Karen Ann Robertson

Albert Brian John Dynevor

Amelia George

Helen Thuc Hoa Tran

Scott Brian Hendrickson

Jason Simon Natalier

Rebecca Joyce Romeyn

Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell

Isaac Miles Cullen

Sarah Ann Heathcote

Shane Bowman Charles Douglas

Aleni Galuvao

Aaron James Presgrave

Corey Christopher Tonner

Daniel John Bowles

Stephen Edward Stockwell

Erin Nichol Higgins

William Pomana Rewiri

Miguel Emenrique Araneda

Jessie Brian Landers

Anna Catherine Kahler

Gary William John Forlonge

Michael George Graves

Justin Shaun Brooks

Katherine Jayne Chmielarski

Terrence Andre Leonard

Kathleen Ramona Mook

Christopher Adrian Brown

Matthew John Cook

Rebecca Rae Ninness

Carl James Postlethwaite

Kaitlin Ana Peric

Ashley Eric Mitchell

