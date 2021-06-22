Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 22

Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lafaele Junior Mulitalo

Brent Leigh Harmer

Leslie Johnson Jacobs

Shyann Leigh Coutts

Lavina Seymour

Ann Maree Kearney

Jennifer Gow

Phillip Kyle Gough

Daniel Steven Hamwi

Leanne Daphne Mason

Colin James Lawlor

Sarah Jane Hartmann

Cassandra Hope Carroll

Dannilee Josephine Killin

Adam Aaron Robert White-Wilson

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge

Kimberley Marie Rose Hickling

Steven James Wooster

Dylan John Elder

Jake Peter Mccann

Mystie Kate May Adams

Connor John Sweeting

Joel James Fullarton

Kelly Ann Huggins

Timothy John Nicholas

Benjamin Albert Parker

Garry Charles Galea

Jessica Lee Baker

Jayden Ashley Baird

Aidan Paul Boersma

Alinta May Suey

Stevan Joshua Jeffery Munich

Folar Mathew Richard

Glenn Robert Mansfield

Johnathon Neil Griffiths

James Paul Tange

Brandon John Bailey

Adam Christopher Herridge

Shane David Warwick

Damian Lee Hammond

Nathan Peter Fullarton-Reditt

William Charles Henry

Kurtis Brendan Swan

Mark George Williamson

Jayden Alan Brehm

Connor Devlin

Jayde Frances Sandy

Wayne Stephen King

Gasologa Reopoamo Faanoi

Brendon Robinson

Scott Ruce

Reiner Josef Bengowski

Mark David Bryan Lefroy

Kenneth Ian Simmonds

Joshua Gibson

Ryan Daniel Alan Perry

Jade Teresa Stelling

Laura Rebecca Kirk

Michael Barry Haig

Lloyd Jacobus Bethel

Shannon Mar Sudlow

Rose Taylor Callister

Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay Mato

Ashley Kay Currie

Jamie John Lawrence

Junior Tanoai

Troy Anthony Dowe

Jayden Jai Brown

Belinda Jane Thwaites

Andrew Jeremy Oaariki Turoa

Mark Kevin Hutchison

Jennifer Marie Perkins

Malcolm Stuart Mckay

Danya Daniel Fetu

Amelia George

Liam Michael Cranston Debets

Matthew David Scott Payne

John Joseph Cassidy

Jacqueline Ann Bratley

Charity Joe Adiko

Bruce William Bishop

Clayton Taylor

Adam Christopher Berthun

Jesse Anne Johansen

Ethan Lomax

Benjamin Roy Garton

Travis Dean Williams

Tyran Patrick Chapman

Melissah Sue Robinson

Jake Fepuleai

Tyson John Vaughan

Aaron Pereira

Blake John Nicholas Ferguson

Kyler-Aric Mato

Jeremy Brian Phillip Harding

Sandra Jane Wilson

Bobby Desmond Kelly

Maddison Rubye Rose Rose

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 22