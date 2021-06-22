Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 22
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Lafaele Junior Mulitalo
Brent Leigh Harmer
Leslie Johnson Jacobs
Shyann Leigh Coutts
Lavina Seymour
Ann Maree Kearney
Jennifer Gow
Phillip Kyle Gough
Daniel Steven Hamwi
Leanne Daphne Mason
Colin James Lawlor
Sarah Jane Hartmann
Cassandra Hope Carroll
Dannilee Josephine Killin
Adam Aaron Robert White-Wilson
Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge
Kimberley Marie Rose Hickling
Steven James Wooster
Dylan John Elder
Jake Peter Mccann
Mystie Kate May Adams
Connor John Sweeting
Joel James Fullarton
Kelly Ann Huggins
Timothy John Nicholas
Benjamin Albert Parker
Garry Charles Galea
Jessica Lee Baker
Jayden Ashley Baird
Aidan Paul Boersma
Alinta May Suey
Stevan Joshua Jeffery Munich
Folar Mathew Richard
Glenn Robert Mansfield
Johnathon Neil Griffiths
James Paul Tange
Brandon John Bailey
Adam Christopher Herridge
Shane David Warwick
Damian Lee Hammond
Nathan Peter Fullarton-Reditt
William Charles Henry
Kurtis Brendan Swan
Mark George Williamson
Jayden Alan Brehm
Connor Devlin
Jayde Frances Sandy
Wayne Stephen King
Gasologa Reopoamo Faanoi
Brendon Robinson
Scott Ruce
Reiner Josef Bengowski
Mark David Bryan Lefroy
Kenneth Ian Simmonds
Joshua Gibson
Ryan Daniel Alan Perry
Jade Teresa Stelling
Laura Rebecca Kirk
Michael Barry Haig
Lloyd Jacobus Bethel
Shannon Mar Sudlow
Rose Taylor Callister
Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay Mato
Ashley Kay Currie
Jamie John Lawrence
Junior Tanoai
Troy Anthony Dowe
Jayden Jai Brown
Belinda Jane Thwaites
Andrew Jeremy Oaariki Turoa
Mark Kevin Hutchison
Jennifer Marie Perkins
Malcolm Stuart Mckay
Danya Daniel Fetu
Amelia George
Liam Michael Cranston Debets
Matthew David Scott Payne
John Joseph Cassidy
Jacqueline Ann Bratley
Charity Joe Adiko
Bruce William Bishop
Clayton Taylor
Adam Christopher Berthun
Jesse Anne Johansen
Ethan Lomax
Benjamin Roy Garton
Travis Dean Williams
Tyran Patrick Chapman
Melissah Sue Robinson
Jake Fepuleai
Tyson John Vaughan
Aaron Pereira
Blake John Nicholas Ferguson
Kyler-Aric Mato
Jeremy Brian Phillip Harding
Sandra Jane Wilson
Bobby Desmond Kelly
Maddison Rubye Rose Rose
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 22