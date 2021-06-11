Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 11
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Jacinta Jayne Campbell
Joel Timothy Bedington
William Amos Close
Andrew William Beaven
Melissa Jayne Janissen
Stephen Eltje Roy Clark
Nathan Kevin Laurence Hollingworth
Amy Louise Moyer
Nathan Robert Bunker
Patrick Wilson Billy
Deryn Bryce Stieler
Matthew John Cook
Robert James Thompson
Jolia Lus
Harley Douglas Greensmith
Keara Lee Poynter-Brown
Rowan David Wiggins
Kristy Lee Connors
Jaiden Raymond Hill
Carol Lee Williams
Diane Kay Love
Casey James Mccolm
Nathan James Jackson
Madison Anne Petrie
Jayden Billman
Peter Jason Thomas Mcphedran
Daniel Dominic Szymula
James Alfred Nolan
Ben Kalamelu
Elijah Burke Dent
Sean Allan Brennan-Jones
Ihimera Awatea Ratahi Bishop
James John Scott Edmunds
Dean Bryan Langford
Eric Robert Stephen Morris
Tyrese William Anthony Weribone
Jacob Gregory Love
Joseph Lokolong
Abraham Ajang Yaak
Paul Micheelsen
Thomas Wayne Rogers
William Edward Burrows
Dion Shane Conlon
Jayden Leigh Billman
Collin James Purcell
Zak Luke Cree
Michael James Mclean
Jesse Edward Alfred Willmot
Katrina Elizabeth Turnbull
Levi Thompson
Selena Veronica Bravo
Timothy John Healey
Blake Diamond
Antoine Colin Anderson
Lucas Daniel Grogan
Tiffany Anne Hartwig
John Fredric Stratten Huntress
Wayne Evan Ashworth
David-Jack Patrick Mcgrath
Bodie Robert Graham Brown
Tiana Cayzer Keenan
Vinh Chi Le
Paul Bjarne Micheelsen
Amber Louise Joan Somers
Russell David Carr
Jacob Anthony Dawson
Samuel George Parr
Daniel Szymula
Michelle Leigh Adams
Christopher Mark Lobegeiger
Shannon Lee Bobak Brown
Joshua Winston Williams
Christeena Lesley Robertson
Victoria Lorena Fi-Les Tafunai
Daniel George Donald
Jessie Douglas Russ
Perenise Taefu
Jack Alan William Hertrick
Gavin Russell Baldwin
Kenneth Charles John Mcgregor
David Huntly Thulborn
Rebecca Jean Anderson
Kayla Narelle Hurst
Isaac Joesph Heke
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11