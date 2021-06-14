Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, June 14

Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gregory John Bevis

William Frederick Ross Monck

Shane Ian Prescott

Krischan Joseph Meehan

Benny Wesley

Robert Norman Boughen

Sarah Jean Mclachlan

Robert John Pumfrey

Jessie Rosalea Sampson

Kylie Joan Chandler

Rebecca Howard

Chad Warren King

Jackson Allyn Kane

Cain Daniel Greenland

Travis John Zell

Kyle David George Read

John Robert Steven Nicholas

James Theodore Ryan

Jake Alan Bumpstead

Darren John Appleyard

Siobhan Leslie Tobin

Gregor James Moore

Kelley Lewis Burton

Kirsty Joy Baldwin

Adam Trent Delaney

Christopher William Thornbury

John Paul Harris

Beau James Ivan Fox

Lachlan James Finlay

Jessica Catherine Minns

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

Daniel Paul Jamet

Kylie Leanne Owers

Tony Graham Hughes

Andrew Rex Stewart

Clinton Thomas Andrew

Daniel Scott Frazer

Melanie Dee Wilson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, June 14